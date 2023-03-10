NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a smaller-than-usual slate for a Friday with only six games, and some big-name injuries could further shrink the player pool. However, there's also at least one notable return expected and all but one matchup shapes up as competitive on paper.

Slate Overview

In accordance with the aforementioned array of clashes between evenly matched teams, we only have two spreads higher than five points, and the Trail Blazers-76ers nine-point line could prove to be a bit bloated if Damian Lillard turns in another of his superhuman efforts.

Projected totals also appear to portend a night of fruitful offensive performances as four matchups carry a figure of at least 230 points as of early Friday.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Davis is expected to continue playing through his foot injury and seeing major usage in the ongoing absence of LeBron James (foot).

D'Angelo Russell, LAL (ankle): PROBABLE

If Russell returns as expected, Dennis Schroder should take a hit in minutes and usage.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Brunson exited Thursday's game after aggravating his foot injury. If he were to sit, Immanuel Quickley could be in line for a start at point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN (rest): GTD

If Dinwiddie returns from a rest day as expected, he should jump back into his high-usage role as the starting point guard.

Other notable injuries:

LeBron James, LAL (foot): OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (calf): OUT

Ben Simmons, BKN (knee): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (knee): OUT

Nic Claxton, BKN (Achilles/thumb): GTD

Anfernee Simons, POR (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jeremy Sochan, SAN (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,000), Nikola Jokic ($11,700), Anthony Davis ($11,500), Damian Lillard ($10,800) and James Harden ($10,600).

Embiid has produced between 52.2 to 62.4 FD points in the last three games and has scored over 30 actual points in four consecutive outings. He also draws a highly favorable matchup versus a Blazers team he dropped 55.8 FD against across 33 minutes in one prior meeting this season.

Jokic has actually been a bit below his usual standard recently with 45.1 FD points or fewer in three of the last four. And though he draws a highly favorable matchup against the Spurs, his minutes could be curtailed if Denver builds a big lead.

Davis will continue to play without LeBron James and checks in with at least 50 FD points in five straight, a span where he's eclipsed 60 three times.

Lillard saw a streak of three games of over 50 FD points – including two in a row over 60 – snapped with 43 against the Celtics on Wednesday, but he naturally carries a massive ceiling in a tough matchup against the 76ers.

Harden comes in with some extra rest after sitting out Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves with a foot issue and draws a particularly favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($9,800)

Porzingis just racked up 55.5 FD points in the first game against the Hawks on Wednesday, his third effort of over 50 in the last four.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,500)

Young produced 51.8 FD points across 32 minutes versus the Wizards on Wednesday, his ninth over 40 from the last 12.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($9,300)

Butler cracked the typically tough Cavs' defense in the first game between the teams Wednesday with 48.5 FD points over 35 minutes. He's scored at least 40.6 FD in six of the last seven.

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($9,000)

Bridges only logged 12 minutes Thursday against the Bucks by design, which should leave him well rested and very popular on Friday.

Jamal Murray, SAN ($8,200)

Murray only managed 18.9 FD points against the Bulls on Wednesday, but he'd scored at least 40.7 in each of the previous four games and draws a premium matchup for point guards against the Spurs.

Key Values

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL at WAS ($6,000)

Bogdanovic is the first of three value plays arguably best suited for tournaments due to fluctuations in their production, but that does stand a decent chance of delivering a strong return on a modest salary. The veteran wing posted 37.1 FD points across 24 minutes against the Wizards on Wednesday and 40.7 against the Nets six games ago, tangible reminders of the upside he offers when hot. Washington checks in allowing the 10th-highest offensive efficiency rating to two-guards (23.6) and elevated 39.2 percent three-point shooting to the position while also conceding 44.7 FD points per game to twos in the last 15.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN at SAN ($5,100)

Caldwell-Pope is another fairly high risk/reward option at shooting guard, but both his salary and matchup help enhance his appeal Friday. The Spurs are allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to two-guards (24.7) and 39.8 percent three-point shooting to the position. KCP's already recorded a pair of 27.3 FD tallies against the Spurs this season and they're also surrendering the third-most FD points per game to shooting guards through the last 15 (46.9).

Isaac Okoro, CLE at MIA ($4,100)

Okoro's offensive production is always difficult to rely upon, but he's facing one of the most vulnerable teams to small forwards in the Heat and he just dropped a respectable-for-his-salary 21 FD points versus Miami on Wednesday. He's hit that minimum 16 times this season, and the Heat come in allowing the highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (26.7) along with 40.8 FD points per game to the position. Okoro has also been at his best as a three-point shooter on the road (37.7 percent), while Miami is giving up 36.9 percent three-point shooting at home - the league's seventh-highest figure in that split.

