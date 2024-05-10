NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a pair of intriguing Game 3 clashes Friday night, with both the Pacers and Nuggets trying to cut into their 0-2 series deficits. There are some prominent names on the injury report for both NY and Denver, and the call on the availability of those players could come down to just before tip-off.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 10 @12:00 a.m. EDT:

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers (-7) (O/U: 222.0)

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5) (O/U: 204.5)

The Pacers being fairly sizable favorites is noteworthy in that they've lost the first two. But given how competitive those games have been and the fact both Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby could sit out for New York, oddsmakers clearly see a solid chance of a bounceback performance.

Meanwhile, the tide has clearly turned in terms of perception for the Nuggets after they shockingly dropped the first two at home, leading to Minnesota's solid home favorite status.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Jamal Murray, DEN (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Murray has been consistently playing through his questionable tags the last few outings. But if he were to sit out Friday, Reggie Jackson would draw a start if he can overcome his own questionable listing. If both sit, Christian Braun may be called upon for a lead role at point guard.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Brunson's status naturally will bear heavy monitoring after he suffered his injury late in Game 2. If he can't go Friday, massive usage bumps would be available to the rest of the starting five while Miles McBride would likely start at point guard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN (abdomen): QUESTIONABLE

Should KCP not be able to suit up, Christian Braun and Justin Holiday could handle the majority of minutes at shooting guard.

OG Anunoby, NYK (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Anunoby - who exited Monday with his injury - can't play, Precious Achiuwa could move into the starting five at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Reggie Jackson, DEN (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell Robinson, NYK (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Jalen Brunson ($10,800) and Anthony Edwards ($10,300).

Jokic is fresh off another MVP award and has averaged 51.7 FD this series despite only shooting 42.1 percent, including 20.0 from three-point range.

If Brunson is able to fight through his questionable tag, he should once again be a candidate for elite usage after averaging 27.4 shot attempts since the start of the playoffs. He's also managed 52 FD on 56.8 percent shooting this series.

Edwards is averaging 57 FD going back to Game 4 of the opening series against the Suns and has produced 52.9 FD a night on 60.9 percent shooting from the first two meetings with the Nuggets.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($8,800)

Haliburton finally put together the type of performance he often did during his best stretch of the regular season in Game 2 with 61.7 FD points across 35 minutes. That should make him highly rostered at this salary.

Josh Hart, NYK ($8,300)

After averaging 44.3 FD in his first eight playoff appearances, Hart would be popular in any scenario. However, his roster rate will go even higher if Brunson is ruled out.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,100)

Murray is only shooting 28.1 percent this series. But as long he's cleared to play, he should certainly be in plenty of lineups given his upside and the small slate.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($8,000)

KAT went off for 49.9 FD on Monday with Rudy Gobert out. And even though his frontcourt partner will be back Friday, the combination of salary and production should still keep him very popular.

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($7,400)

DiVincenzo has enhanced his profile with 43.2 FD in his last three games while his extremely hot hand during that stretch (53.3 percent from deep) is extremely appealing at this salary.

Key Values

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK vs. IND ($7,000)

Hartenstein has been a force down low with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. And with the latter now officially out the rest of the postseason, the former should continue to enjoy a solid allotment of minutes. Hartenstein has averaged 32.3 FD over his last 23 games going back to Mar. 16 and is coming off a playoff-high 42.4 on Wednesday. Hartenstein offers the upside to clear 30 FD in any matchup and going up against a Pacers team now allowing 55.7 percent shooting to centers should continue to yield dividends for the big man.

Aaron Gordon, DEN at MIN ($6,200)

Gordon is enjoying a strong postseason overall averaging 31.7 FD on 54.8 percent shooting during Denver's seven playoff games. Gordon has posted 26.6 and 29.8 over the first two this series while shooting a crisp 60.0 percent - including 50.0 from three-point range - despite a tough matchup on paper against the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert's return from a one-game absence will make life more difficult for the Nuggets' frontcourt, yet Gordon's steady production during the playoffs and his 30-plus FD-point upside makes him extremely viable at this salary.

T.J. McConnell, IND vs. NYK ($5,300)

McConnell has turned it up the last three games by averaging 36.5 FD on 16.0 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals along with a blistering 61.8 shooting percentage. He's also averaging an encouraging 11.3 shot attempts in just 22.7 minutes over that span, making him quite the bargain at this salary. McConnell's hot hand and the fact the Knicks have given up a robust 28.3 assists a night from their last three should further his chance for success.

ALSO CONSIDER: Obi Toppin, IND vs. NYK ($5,100)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.