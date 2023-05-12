NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Friday's two-game slate sees the Knicks and Warriors trying to continue their climb out of early-series deficits to force Game 7s. There is one significant injury for Golden State that could result in an absence, but otherwise there should be a close-to-full player pool.

Slate Overview

As of early Friday, the Knicks and Warriors are listed as 5.5- and 2.5-point road underdogs. Meanwhile, projected totals are fairly far apart with the New York-Miami clash showing a 208.5-point figure, while Golden State-LA is at 221 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Davis should be ready to go with the Lakers no longer listing the head injury he suffered near the end of Game 5 on their injury report.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (ankle): PROBABLE

Butler is expected to play through his ankle issue, as has been the case the last three games.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (ribs): QUESTIONABLE

If Wiggins can't go, Jordan Poole could enter the starting five while Donte DiVincenzo could see more run off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Caleb Martin, MIA (back): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Anthony Davis ($11,200), Jimmy Butler ($10,800) and Stephen Curry ($10,400).

Assuming Davis plays through his foot issue as expected, the big man will look to replicate 63.1 and 50 FD points he scored in LA during Games 3 and 4.

Butler has scored 58.2 and 57.9 FD points from the last two outings, making even his elevated salary worth considering.

Curry was back down to 43.6 FD points on Wednesday, but produced 71 in his most recent appearance at Crypto.com Arena in Game 4.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,900)

James is sporting a four-figure salary, but still carries the upside of a five-figure player with three tallies exceeding 50 FD points this postseason.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,500)

Brunson has stepped up his production in the last two, leading to 55.3 and 58.3 FD points.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,000)

Adebayo has managed no fewer than 33.4 FD points in four straight, which should keep him very popular at a position of scarcity on a small slate.

Key Values

RJ Barrett, NYK at MIA ($6,700)

Barrett has been playing his natural small forward spot the last two games with stellar results where he's averaged 34.8 FD points on the strength of 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 51.5 percent - including 46.2 from distance. The Heat are allowing an NBA-high 26.4 offensive efficiency rating to small forwards since the start of the regular season while yielding a league-high 48.3 percent shooting to the position.

Austin Reaves, LAL vs. GSW ($5,900)

Reaves has naturally been overshadowed by his star teammates, but the gritty guard has averaged 31.6 FD points from the last two outings while shooting 50.0 percent from three-point range. The Warriors are giving up the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards since the start of the regular season (24.8), and Reaves' ability to contribute in multiple categories makes him a solid bet to deliver a solid return on a very reasonable salary.

Gary Payton, GSW at LAL ($4,700)

Payton's inclusion in the starting five over the last two games has been a success as he's produced 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 78.6 percent - including 50.0 from three-point range. He could be due for an even bigger offensive role in Game 6 if Andrew Wiggins (ribs) sits, which would provide him an even better shot of overdelivering on his salary in another must-win scenario for Golden State.

ALSO CONSIDER: Max Strus, MIA vs. NYK ($5,300); Jordan Poole, GSW at LAL ($4,900)

