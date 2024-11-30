NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a 6 p.m. EST start time for Saturday's main slate, which consists of five games. While that affords us a solid player pool to work with, the injury report does carry some very noteworthy names on it, teeing up the possibility we have less top-shelf options to work with than what might initially seem to be the case.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, 11/30 @ 11:00 a.m. ET:

*Atlanta Hawks (-4.5) at *Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 225.0)

Philadelphia 76ers at *Detroit Pistons (-2) (O/U: 215.5)

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks (-15.5) (O/U: 229.0)

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns (-2.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Dallas Mavericks (-6.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 233.0)

* Denotes team on second half of back-to-back set

We have three teams on the back end of back-to-back sets, which could suppress offense to at least a slight degree. However, except for the Wizards-Bucks clash, the other four games are all projected to be very competitive based on point spreads, although any late-breaking injury news could alter that landscape to an extent.

Projected totals are actually very encouraging overall, considering 80 percent of the games have figures of at least 225 points. The one outlier, the 76ers-Pistons battle, is certainly affected in that regard due to the absence of Joel Embiid.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

With Embiid unavailable again, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond should continue in expanded roles while Tyrese Maxey will see even more usage than usual.

Luka Doncic, DAL (wrist): DOUBTFUL

In Doncic's likely absence, Spencer Dinwiddie should once again enjoy expanded opportunity, although Quentin Grimes is also likely to draw the start at point guard.

LaMelo Ball, CHA (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Ball can't play, Vasilije Micic could draw the start while Brandon Miller may see a significant boost in usage and ball-handling opportunities.

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Curry can't suit up for a second straight game, Brandin Podziemski and Lindy Waters could be primary beneficiaries by remaining in the starting five, while the likes of Andrew Wiggins (questionable-ankle) and Draymond Green could see increased roles.

Paul George, PHI (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If George remains out Saturday, Kelly Oubre could remain in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (ribs): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): OUT

Klay Thompson, DAL (foot): OUT

Bradley Beal, PHO (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Miles Bridges, CHA (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (illness): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Luka Doncic ($11,200) and LaMelo Ball ($10,300).

Antetokounmpo was able to practice Friday after missing Tuesday's win over Miami and is considered highly likely to play, and he'll be doing so with the benefit of some extra rest as a result. He'll be looking to extend a streak of scoring at least 56.2 FD points to four games.

Doncic appears highly unlikely to play based on his doubtful tag, despite having returned to practice Friday.

If Ball can play through his calf strain, he'll look to build on a current four-game stretch where he's scored 47.5 to 70 FD points, a sample that includes three games with at least 56.7 FD points.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young saw a three-game streak of 50-plus FD-point tallies snapped in a tough matchup against the Cavs on Friday, but he carries a ceiling worthy of a five-figure salary.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,400)

While Lillard is expected to have Giannis back on the floor with him Saturday, the fact the talented guard scored 60.6 FD points in his most recent game (sans Antetokounmpo) is likely to keep him very popular.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($8,700)

Maxey will once again take the floor without Joel Embiid and just compiled 67.4 FD points over 45 minutes against the Rockets on Wednesday without his star teammate, which should lock him into plenty of lineups.

Brandon Miller, CHA ($8,100)

Miller may be playing without LaMelo Ball on Saturday and has flashed a ceiling north of 60 FD points this season, so the former should be highly rostered at his salary.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($7,400)

Washington appears likely to once again operate without Luka Doncic and has scored 40 to 46.5 FD points in the first four games Doncic has missed.

Key Values

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL at UTA ($5,800)

As mentioned earlier, Dinwiddie should once again benefit from Doncic's expected absence, despite the fact the veteran point guard remains in a bench role. Dinwiddie has averaged 34.1 FD points in the last three games of Doncic's absence, logging a robust 32.3 minutes per contest in his second-unit role. The matchup is a premium one as well Saturday, as the Jazz have allowed the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (29.2), along with the third-most FD points per contest (58.6) to the position in the last seven games. Utah is also conceding the fifth-most assists per game (28.1), brightening Dinwiddie's case even further.

Guerschon Yabusele, PHI at DET ($5,600)

Yabusele is another player in line to benefit from a star teammate's absence, with that being Joel Embiid in his case. After five years away from the NBA, Yabusele has been quite the find for Philadelphia, serving as a dependable source of points and rebounds off the bench while shooting an excellent 43.5 percent from three-point range. The veteran has been on the first unit the last three games and made good use of the opportunity, eclipsing 30 FD points twice and draining 50.0 percent of his 4.7 three-point attempts per contest. He's in line to play the role of floor-stretching big again Saturday against a Pistons squad that's allowed 45.6 percent three-point shooting to centers, along with 61.9 FD points per game to the position in the last seven contests.

Clint Capela, ATL at CHA ($5,500)

Capela's salary always seems to be reasonable these days and therefore makes him very appealing in favorable matchups. One such scenario presents itself Saturday, as the veteran will take aim at a Hornets frontcourt decimated by injury. Charlotte is surrendering over 50 FD points per game to centers on the season, and 55 rebounds per contest over the last three games. Meanwhile, Capela has been on an impressive run of production, averaging 32.2 FD points over his last 10 games on the strength of 12.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest across a modest 22.8 minutes per game.

ALSO CONSIDER: Naji Marshall, DAL at UTA ($5,800); Brandin Podziemski, GSW at PHO ($5,100)

