NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

After the Association's big return to action Monday, we're down to a more compact five-game slate Tuesday. Despite the modest number of games, we have no shortage of elite options on the slate, as some of the league's biggest starts just happen to be in action

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

With the aforementioned starts pretty evenly distributed across the slate, it's no surprise we have mostly narrow spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook for Tuesday night's slate. Four of the five games carry a line of 7.5 points or fewer as of late Tuesday morning, with the one exception being the well-rested Celtics sporting a 10.5-point projected advantage over the visiting Cavs, which are on the second night of the back-to-back set.

While there aren't any extraordinary projected totals Tuesday, there are several game environments that appear to be conducive to strong DFS production, as there are three totals at 232.5 points and higher. And, while the majority of teams are on the second night of back-to-backs, all had the weekend off, so the carryover effect may not be as drastic as usual.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Kevin Durant, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Durant misses a second straight game, Devin Booker should see even more usage than usual, while Jusuf Nurkic could also see a big increase in opportunity. However, another KD absence would be partly mitigated by the expected return from injury of Bradley Beal, who's been cleared to play Tuesday.

Anthony Davis, LAL (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Davis is typically listed as probable with his lingering hip issue, but despite the downgrade, he's still expected to play following his standout performance in Saturday night's In-Season Tournament Championship.

LeBron James, LAL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

James is expected to play through his calf issue as usual.

Kyrie Irving, DAL (heel): GTD

If Irving misses a second straight game, Dante Exum will likely remain in the starting five, while Luka Doncic would likely see even more usage than usual.

Evan Mobley, CLE (knee): gGTD

If Mobley can't suit up, Georges Niang could draw a start at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Lauri Markkanen, CLE (hamstring): OUT

Zach LaVine, CHI (foot): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (groin): OUT

Derrick Jones, DAL (quadriceps): GTD

Tim Hardaway, DAL (back): GTD

Caris LeVert, CLE (knee): GTD

Alex Caruso, CHI (ankle): GTD

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,400), Nikola Jokic ($12,300), Anthony Davis ($11,300), Devin Booker ($10,700), De'Aaron Fox ($10,200), LeBron James ($10,100) and Donovan Mitchell ($10,000).

Doncic eclipsed 60 FD points yet again Monday night against the Grizzlies with Irving sidelined, and it's very likely he takes the floor without his backcourt mate yet again Tuesday, albeit after logging 43 minutes versus Memphis.

Jokic logged 36 minutes against the Hawks on Monday and hasn't scored less than 52.7 FD points in nine straight contests.

Assuming Davis plays through his questionable tag, he'll be looking to build on a fantastic 41-point, 20-rebound double-double against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament title victory Saturday and add to his streak of six consecutive games with over 50 FD points.

Booker could be set to take the floor without Durant for a second straight game but is also slated to have Bradley Beal rejoin him in the backcourt.

Fox has come just one fantasy point short of scoring at least 40 FD points in seven straight games, giving him an excellent floor with plenty of ceiling.

James has scored 45.4 to 70.1 FD points in three of his last four games and should have plenty of usage in what should be a highly competitive matchup against the Mavericks.

Mitchell has scored 40.1 to 66.7 FD points in five of the last six games, giving him plenty of ceiling for his salary.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,900)

If Durant is announced as available, he should remain highly popular in a marquee game against the Warriors.

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,800)

Tatum has had three full days of rest and has a pair of 50+ FD-point tallies in his last five games, which should keep him in plenty of lineups.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,700)

Sabonis' scores of 46.5 to 64.6 FD points in three of the last four games should keep him in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($8,900)

Curry has scored over 40 FD points in five of the last six games and should have minimal risk of reduced minutes in what could be a wire-to-wire battle against the Suns.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($8,700)

Leonard has 55.5 and 56.7 FD points in his last two games, excellent returns on his current salary.

Key Values

Aaron Gordon, DEN at CHI ($6,200)

Gordon posted 31.9 FD points against the Hawks on Monday, his second such tally in the last four games. The veteran big is averaging 30.4 FD points per contest overall on the season, and he's flashed an excellent ceiling relative to salary by recording 39.9 FD points or more on four occasions, including a 42.9 effort versus the Bulls in the first meeting between the teams. The Bulls are likely to be a bit fatigued after an overtime road loss to the Bucks on Monday that saw four starters log at least 39 minutes, and Chicago is also surrendering 45.4 FD points per contest to power forwards as well.

Malik Monk, SAC at LAC ($5,600)

Monk continues to flash the upside of a higher-salaried player, most recently scoring 37.9 FD points across 28 minutes against the Nets on Monday. That was Monk's fourth tally of more than 35 FD points in the last 11 games, a stretch during which he's shooting a blistering 49.3 percent from three-point range. The Clippers rank No. 19 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (41.7), and they've surrendered 39.4 percent three-point shooting to two-guards as well.

Dario Saric, GSW at PHO ($5,400)

Saric is also offering very strong returns in a second-unit role, posting over 29 FD points in five of the last eight contests. The big man is shooting 53.0 percent, including 47.2 percent from behind the arc, over the entirety of that span, and he's produced tallies of 22.9 and 35.2 FD points across just 21 minutes per game in two prior encounters with the Suns. Saric brings the unique combination of a potential double-double and multiple threes any time he takes the floor, so he could very overdeliver yet gin on his very modest salary with enough minutes Tuesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.