NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a solid six-game slate Tuesday, one that's a bit larger than what we usually see on this day of the week. We're working with close to a full player pool as well in terms of notable names, as the injury report is light and contains some players that should have a solid chance of taking the floor despite their questionable tags.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 2/13 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 223.5)

Boston Celtics (-8.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 228.0)

Miami Heat at *Milwaukee Bucks (-8) (O/U: 223.0)

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns (-5) (O/U: 245.5)

*Minnesota Timberwolves (-9) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 213.5)

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (-10.5) (O/U: 241.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

There are only two teams on the second night of a back-to-back set, which always ups the chances of more energetic play all around. Additionally, those two clubs, Milwaukee and Minnesota, actually happen to be some of the biggest favorites of the night. Point spreads don't point to a particularly competitive night, unfortunately, and DFS attention may well center heavily on the two games with projected totals north of 240 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Anthony Davis, LAL (Achilles/hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis were to sit out, Jaxon Hayes and Christian Wood would be in line to handle center duties, while LeBron James (ankle) and the rest of the starting five would see major bumps in usage.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If James can't suit up, Taurean Prince will likely get the start at small forward while the rest of the starting five sees much more usage than usual

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Porzingis can't play, Al Horford would be in line to draw a spot start at center, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should see even more opportunity than usual.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (personal): OUT

Butler's absence should lead to extra opportunity for both Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin.

Other notable injuries:

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Terry Rozier, MIA (knee): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (thigh): OUT

Isaiah Stewart, DET (ankle): OUT

Scoot Henderson, POR (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Anfernee Simons, POR (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,600), Anthony Davis ($11,300), Domantas Sabonis ($10,700), Jayson Tatum ($10,200), LeBron James ($10,100) and Kevin Durant ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo just put up 78.1 FD points against the Nuggets on Monday in just 30 minutes, and the modest allotment of playing time should lessen the impact of the second leg of the back-to-back set. However, there could be some blowout risk against a Heat team missing both Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler.

SGA went off for 60.1 FD points in 38 minutes against the Kings on Sunday, his third tally of over 60 FD points in the last five games alone.

If Davis plays through his questionable tag, he'll look to get back over 55 FD points, which he'd accomplished in three straight games before dipping to 39.2 against the Pelicans on Friday night.

Sabonis will aim to extend his amazing streak of games with at least a double-double to 36 games and consecutive games with over 50 FD points to five versus a Suns team he posted 52.9 FD points against the last time he saw them.

Tatum has over 55 FD points in three of the past four games and could be taking the floor without Kristaps Porzingis on Tuesday.

LeBron could potentially take the floor without Anthony Davis if the former can play through his own questionable tag, and he's scored at least 43.8 FD points in eight straight games, including over 50 in each of the last two.

Durant checks in on an impressive tear that's seen him score between 45.5 and 63.1 FD points in six of the last seven games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,700)

Booker will be an integral part of what could well be the most competitive game of the night and is coming off having scored 49.8 FD points against the Warriors in his most recent contest Saturday.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,100)

Edwards has scored 42.7 to 63.9 FD points in his last four games, numbers that should keep him very popular Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,000)

Adebayo will be taking the floor without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier and is coming off having tallied 53.6 FD points against the Celtics on Sunday.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,600)

Banchero is averaging an impressive 44.5 FD points in his last six games, which should help him remain highly rostered on a mid-size slate like Tuesday's.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,800)

Like Adebayo, Herro should be a primary beneficiary of Butler's and Rozier's absences and has the ability to outpace his current salary under those conditions.

Key Values

Caleb Martin, MIA at MIL ($5,600)

Martin should be in for expanded opportunity Tuesday with Butler and Rozier out, and the veteran wing is averaging 29.7 FD points per 36 minutes under those conditions thus far this season. Martin checks in on a nice run of production as well, averaging 23.2 FD points across his last four games with the help of impressive 55.6 percent shooting. The Bucks come in ranked in the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards as well (27.6), and they're allowing just over 47 FD points per game to the position on the season.

Simone Fontecchio, DET at LAL ($5,600)

Fontecchio hit the ground running in his Pistons debut, recording 34.3 FD points across 32 minutes against the Clippers on Saturday. The emerging wing has had a couple of additional days to get acclimated to the team's system, and he proved amply capable during his time with the Jazz this season of delivering strong returns on his current salary. Fontecchio has 11 tallies of more than 25 FD points this season, and the Lakers also come in surrendering the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (24.7), along with the fifth-most FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games (43.8).

Malik Beasley, MIL vs. MIA ($5,500)

Beasley's production can sometimes take an unexpected dive, but the veteran has been much more efficient with his shooting during his first Bucks campaign than in recent seasons. Beasley is draining a career-best 44.7 percent of his three-point attempts, while his overall 46.9 field-goal percentage is his highest since the 2018-19 campaign. The Heat will be working with a short-handed roster as mentioned earlier, and they check in allowing 43.1 FD points per contest to shooting guards over the last 15 games, a sample in which they're surrendering 3.3 made threes per game to the position as well.

ALSO CONSIDER: Malik Monk, SAC at PHO ($6,900); Ben Simmons, BKN vs. BOS ($6,700); Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL vs. DET ($5,300); Marcus Sasser, DET at LAL ($5,200)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.