NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're primed for a five-game slate Tuesday night, and as is customary for a TNT night, there are some marquee matchups on tap. However, at least one of those games, the 76ers-Warriors clash, could be missing some star power on Philly's side if the injuries currently afflicting Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey linger for another night. There are also several noteworthy names on the injury report, so there could be plenty of value to be had across the five games.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 1/30 @ 1:00 a.m. ET:

Indiana Pacers at *Boston Celtics (-6.5) (O/U: 242.5)

*Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks (-4.5) (O/U: 245.5)

*Utah Jazz at *New York Knicks (-4.5) (O/U: 233.5)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (-6.5) (O/U: 225.5)

*Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors (-4.5) (O/U: 234.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

Half of the teams on the slate are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set, which could result in some fatigue at this point in the season. However, that, along with some key injuries, are playing a role in some of the modest spreads.

Projected totals don't imply there will be a lack of offense, however, as considering all but one game is comfortably over the 230-point mark.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): GTD

If Embiid sits out a third straight game, Paul Reed would be due for another start at center.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (ankle): GTD

If Maxey sits out a third straight game Tuesday, Patrick Beverley would be due for another start at point guard.

Anthony Davis, LAL (Achilles/groin): OUT

With Davis out, LeBron James (questionable-ankle) and D'Angelo Russell will be due for major usage increases.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If LeBron can take the floor, he'll be set for even more usage than usual with Anthony Davis (Achilles/groin) now ruled out.

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

With Randle in the second game of what is expected to be a multi-week absence, Josh Hart is likely to remain in the starting five, while Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo should once again see big bumps in usage.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (ankle): GTD

If Porzingis misses another game, Al Horford may draw another start at center, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could see even more usage than usual.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton, who says he expects to play, can't suit up, Andrew Nembhard would be due for another spot start.

Dejounte Murray, ATL (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray sits out another game, Bogdan Bogdanovic should remain in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

RJ Barrett, TOR (knee): OUT

Zach LaVine, CHI (ankle): OUT

Chris Paul, GSW (hand): OUT

De'Anthony Melton, PHI (back): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (quadriceps): DOUBTFUL

OG Anunoby, NYK (elbow): GTD

Myles Turner, IND (back): QUESTIONABLE

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,300), Anthony Davis ($11,300), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,700), LeBron James ($10,300), Trae Young ($10,200) and Jayson Tatum ($10,000).

Embiid appears likely to be very questionable to play after missing the last two games with a knee injury, but if he's announced as available, he'll naturally be under consideration after some of his recent performances.

Davis has scored over 40 FD points in eight of his last nine, including four straight, but he'll be suiting up for his third game in four nights Tuesday. (UPDATE: Davis is now ruled out)

If Haliburton returns to action as planned, he could be on a minutes limit to some degree considering he's played just once since Jan. 10.

LeBron has scored 48.8 to 75 FD points in three straight games, but like Davis, he'll be playing his third game in four nights Tuesday and will have to clear a questionable designation.

Young could be taking the floor without Dejounte Murray once again, and he's coming off back-to-back 50+ FD-point tallies.

Tatum scored 57 FD points against the Pelicans on Monday without Kristaps Porzingis available, and the big man could sit out with his ankle injury again Tuesday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,600)

Brunson boasts a 31.8 percent usage rate without Julius Randle on the floor, and he's already coming off tallies of 56 and 48.3 FD points in his last two games.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,300)

Barnes will take the floor without RJ Barrett, a scenario in which he's averaging 47.3 FD points per 36 minutes, and he's also coming off a 61.4 FD-point tally three games ago.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,100)

Curry has looked like himself in the last several games, scoring 44.2 to 59.1 FD points in four of the last five contests.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($9,000)

Markkanen has scored over 50 FD points in two of his last three games, which should make him very appealing at his salary

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,500)

Brown could be taking the floor again without Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), a scenario in which he scored 48.7 FD points in across 36 minutes Monday against the Pelicans.

Key Values

Alex Caruso, CHI vs. TOR ($6,200)

Caruso continues to do a solid job helping fill in for Zach LaVine (foot), and he's now averaging 29.2 FD points over his last 11 games on the strength of an impressively well-balanced 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest. The veteran guard has eclipsed 28 FD points on seven occasions during that span alone, including a tally of 30.6 against the Raptors on Jan. 18. Caruso also posted 40.6 FD points against Toronto in the second game of the season, and the Raps have given up 39.8 percent three-point shooting to two-guards, along with 41.3 FD points to the position over the last 30 games.

Josh Hart, NYK vs. UTA ($6,000)

Hart jumped into the starting five Monday in place of Julius Randle (shoulder) and delivered a signature effort, posting eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to net 31.9 FD points. It was the veteran wing's second straight tally over 30, and he draws an excellent matchup Tuesday against a Jazz team that's been vulnerable defensively all season. Utah is surrendering the seventh-highest team offensive efficiency rating (140.1), along with the third-most points per road game (122.7). The Jazz are also yielding the second-most FD points per game to small forwards (45.5), and Hart was already clocking 28.4 FD points per 36 minutes with Randle and OG Anunoby (elbow) off the floor before Monday's performance.

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL at ATL ($5,400)

Vanderbilt got booted after just seven minutes Monday against the Rockets after earning two technicals, but he should be back to his normal second-unit role Tuesday and checks in on a nice run of production. The big man put up 33 to 42.3 FD points in the three games prior to Monday, averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals while shooting 57.1 percent. Vanderbilt was putting up 24.8 FD points per contest overall in the nine games prior to his early exit versus Houston and Tuesday, he'll get a crack at a Hawks team that's given up the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to bench players (45.0), along with the most FD points per game to power forwards over the last 15 contests (55.7).

ALSO CONSIDER: Donte DiVincenzo, NYK vs. UTA ($6,100); Ayo Dosunmu, CHI vs. TOR ($5,700); Taurean Prince, LAL at ATL ($5,500); Jordan Nwora, TOR at CHI ($5,000)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.