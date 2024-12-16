NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA begins the week with a six-game slate with a 7:00 p.m. ET start. My best endorsements for FanDuel's array of contests are below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The CHI/TOR game leads the pack with a 238.5 total, but I'm also confident that the DEN/SAC game will produce some excellent fantasy options. The recent roster shuffle in Brooklyn might also provide hidden value, and Detroit absences could yield a similar result.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (face) - OUT

PHI Jared McCain (knee) - OUT

The recent loss of McCain will boost Kyle Lowry's ($4,000) prospects for the remainder of the season, although Kelly Oubre ($5,700) will often occupy the backcourt spot alongside Tyrese Maxey. Choosing between Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele makes an Embiid pivot difficult to swallow, so I'll stay away.

CHA LaMelo Ball (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Ball has a chance to return, but Vasilije Micic ($6,200) will continue to occupy the starting spot if Ball is unable to take the floor. Brandon Miller ($7,900) has effectively propped up the backcourt in Ball's absence, but he's a little too expensive for today's slate.

DET Tobias Harris (hand) - OUT

I'm reticent to make a call here, but a player might emerge if Harris' absence is extended to a few games. Isaiah Stewart ($4,300) would be my first choice for a bump in production.

ELITE PLAYERS

Nikola Jokic ($12,500) is the only player above $10k for Monday's slate, and he's $2,800 more expensive than the next available player, who happens to be Domantas Sabonis ($9,700). While few can mimic Jokic's nightly totals, Sabonis is a center that can usually get close. The catch is that the two elite centers are facing off against each other. We would have to look back to last season to see how Sabonis fared against Jokic, and it revealed two respectable double-doubles. I'll take the discount and go with Sacramento's big man if I'm spending up at center.

Aside from Sabonis, Donovan Mitchell ($9,100) is another preferred target in the $9k range. Dennis Schroder's trade to the Lakers will cause some short-term confusion for the Nets' backcourt, and Mitchell should be able to exploit as they adjust.

We have seven players in the $8k range, and two guards are the best options. Tyrese Maxey ($8,600) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,900) are my favorite calls, although Maxey has a more favorable matchup against Charlotte. You can also find Bam Adebayo ($8,300) in a great matchup against Detroit, and Sabonis' dual eligibility wouldn't exclude him from consideration if you went this direction.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

John Collins, UTA ($7,400) @ LAC

Although the Jazz are back to full health, Collins' numbers have been consistent with or without Lauri Markkanen's presence. His dual eligibility provides flexibility that Markkanen and Walker Kessler don't have, and Collins is also priced better than his teammates. Collins has averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over the past five games.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,000) @ BKN

If you pass on Mitchell, you can still get involved in this favorable matchup with Garland, who racked up 44 FDFP in his last game. Garland won't hit those numbers every night, but he only needs 35 FDFP to meet value at this salary. He's exceeded that threshold in four of his last six games.

Norman Powell, LAC ($6,500) vs UTA

Powell needs to string together consecutive appearances, as recent injuries have restricted his ability to get back into a rhythm. He's now had two encouraging totals under his belt, and I expect his three-point totals to rise as he gets back in sync. James Harden's results have been spotty recently, and Powell must show up for the Clippers to get back in the win column.

Gradey Dick, TOR ($5,200) vs. CHI

Dick is getting back in the groove after an extended absence, and he's a great aid to a Raptors squad coping with a few injuries. Better three-point totals would certainly help Dick's bottom line, and it may not improve against the Bulls, who defend the three effectively. Still, Dick will be able to rack up some mid-range shots and assists, making 25 FDFP a reasonable possibility.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan, SAC ($7,700) vs. DEN, Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,900) vs. CLE

I'll now identify some preferred low-cost bargains, with an option for each position.

PG//SG Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,000)

SG/SF Caris LeVert, CLE ($5,500)

SF/PF Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,800)

PF Aaron Gordon, DEN ($5,700)

C Mark Williams, CHA ($5,200)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.