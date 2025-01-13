NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, January 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a limited number of options due to the size of Monday's slate, but we will tackle FanDuel's four-game offering and provide our favorite endorsements for DFS play. The action begins with a tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I think there you can't go wrong with two rosters tonight - Minnesota and Houston. Houston got some extra rest over the weekend, and there are several Timberwolves who could hit tonight.

INJURIES

NYK Jalen Brunson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Brunson sustained the injury during Sunday's game, leaving his status for Monday in doubt. I'll give Mikal Bridges ($6,400) a bump in production if Brunson misses. Other Knicks are getting a little pricey, which is one reason why Josh Hart's presence in my recommendations has lessened over the past couple of weeks.

ELITE PLAYERS

The two players with $10k-plus salaries will square off against each other, and I think there are advantages to rostering Cade Cunningham ($10,800) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,200). Cunningham could be facing a Knicks backcourt without Brunson, and Towns has an advantage over almost every center he faces. The slim slate already limits our options, and since these salaries are below $11k, they are reachable with FanDuel's salary allotment. I'm going to anchor most lineups by spending up on these two players.

We can also use a couple of other elites to lessen the initial costs above. Jaren Jackson ($9,000) stands out in the 9k range, as he racked up 57.6 FDFP against the Rockets a few days ago and is projected to have another big game in the rematch. Scottie Barnes ($9,100) also sets up well against the Warriors, who are currently struggling with injuries and underperforming starters.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,000) vs. MEM

Green put up 43 FDFP against Memphis a few days ago, and a game cancellation offered the Rockets extra rest days. They should all be fresh and ready to go against the Grizzlies, and you can also find other good targets outside of Green in this roster.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($6,400) @ TOR

Jackson-Davis' production is critical to keeping Golden State's frontcourt afloat, as Jonathan Kuminga's injury has rendered the unit more vulnerable to opposing offenses. Jackson-Davis has emerged as a nightly double-double threat, although his scoring production tends to be a bit volatile.

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,400) @ WAS

DiVincenzo is frequently outperforming his salary, and he manhandled Memphis with a season-high 52 FDFP in his last game. As long as he gets over 30 minutes, he should put up a great number against the Wizards.

Buddy Hield, GSW ($4,900) @ TOR

Since we plan on stuffing the roster with elites, we need to offset the spending with as many budget players as possible, with a focus on upside. Although Hield is notoriously streaky, the sharpshooter could blow up at any time, and he's racked up three impressive totals in a row. The first unit has struggled mightily recently, so we could see Hield come off the bench early.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($4,800) @ WAS

Although the Timberwolves could be further down the depth chart by the end of this game, McDaniels has logged sufficient minutes in lopsided games and offers great upside at this salary. He only needs around 23 FDFP to hit 5x value, and he's met or exceeded that number in four of his last six games. I think you'll also get great value from Rudy Gobert ($6,300) at a reduced salary. With the potential for a lopsided result, Naz Reid ($5,800) could also emerge as a target in the second unit.

