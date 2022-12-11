NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, December 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As usual, FanDuel has removed the early game for its Sunday main slate, leaving six others to explore.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Some of Sunday's projected totals are worth looking at, with the Kings-Knicks and Bulls-Hawks as the most appealing spots. I don't trust the Lakers-Pistons line and have mostly stayed away from the game entirely, but we have successfully identified targets from every matchup.

INJURIES

Below are some of the more recent and significant injury scenarios we are looking at for Sunday.

ATL Dejounte Murray (ankle) - OUT

ATL John Collins (ankle) - OUT

While there's a smattering of players who could see increased run in Murray's absence, I think the injury presents a perfect opportunity for Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,000) to get re-involved with the offense. Jalen Johnson ($4,600) is off the injury report and should cover Collins' spot.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

If Fox misses again, Davion Mitchell ($4,000) will once again absorb much of the output in the backcourt.

TOR OG Anunoby (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Anunoby has played through the injury. But if he rests, I would just pivot to whoever starts in his place, which is unknown at this point.

ELITE PLAYERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) finally saw his streak of 30-point games end, but that shouldn't keep you from using him in a smash spot against the Rockets. I also like Trae Young ($9,700) for the next couple of weeks, as he'll need to shoulder a heavier load in Dejounte Murray's absence. James Harden ($9,500) is another interesting elite play at point guard.

Domantas Sabonis ($9,000) is the first big man off the board for me. And though the Knicks offer solid frontcourt talent, Sabonis will impose his will on the opposition - especially if De'Aaron Fox is out.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($7,700) @ ATL

For a lower salary, Vucevic would be my next pick at center - though Sabonis's dual eligibility would allow him to be elsewhere in your lineups. Vucevic is either double-doubling or getting close to that milestone on a nightly basis, and recorded double-doubles in every game against the Hawks last season.

Khris Middleton, MIL ($6,900) @ HOU

A cursory look at Middleton's numbers shows he's slowly ratcheting back up to his customary production. The starters may fade out of relevance if this game gets out of hand, but his extensive absence had a huge effect on his salary position. It would be foolish to ignore Middleton while still under 7k.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,700) vs. MIL

This is a tough spot for the Rockets, but I think Green will end up leading his squad in scoring as he posted 22 points against the Bucks back in October. As he showed last week when dropping 30 against the Suns, he can pop with long-range success against the conference's most elite defenses.

Also consider: Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,600) @ ATL

VALUE PLAYS

Harrison Barnes, SAC ($5,600) @ NYK

Barnes will likely fly under the radar for most fantasy managers Sunday as he's sneakily posted back-to-back 20-point efforts. The absence of De'Aaron Fox is a likely culprit, and while I wouldn't stack him with Sabonis, he's a good pivot off the big man as a way to get involved in Sacramento's offense at a discount. If Fox misses Sunday, you should consider a good bit of exposure to Barnes at this salary.

Jalen Duren, DET ($5,000) vs. LAL

Duren's recent start and subsequent production is definitely something to take notice of. His involvement may have been part of a motivating tool for Marvin Bagley, who hasn't played to his potential. Bagley swatted four shots in his bench role, so the tactic may have worked. Still, Duren should still see minutes and the rookie has played well enough to warrant an expanded role.

Markelle Fultz, ORL ($4,600) vs. TOR

I'm not entirely comfortable with this spot, but it would be silly not to give Fultz a shot at $4,600 if he keeps logging 25 to 30 minutes. He also offers dual eligibility, so you can find four spaces for him in your lineups.

Also consider: Gary Trent, TOR ($5,800) @ ORL, Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,800) vs. MIL

