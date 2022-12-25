NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, December 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's NBA main slate on Christmas Day tips off at 12:00 p.m. EST with a five-game offering. Let's get right to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Only the Suns-Nuggets matchup breaks the 230 threshold Sunday and the Sixers-Knicks trail way behind the rest with a projected total of 217.5. Vegas predicts Dallas may give the slate its widest margin of victory and are giving the Lakers eight points. The obvious headliner is the Finals rematch between the Bucks and Celtics. I'm going to come out and say the elite guys in both squads will do just fine. And while you could go with just about any starter, I identified a few preferences for Boston later in the article.

INJURIES

GSW Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

GSW Draymond Green (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The situation for Golden State has improved somewhat because Klay Thompson ($7,300) is off the injury report. This scenario remains a great spot for Jordan Poole ($7,800) and Donte DiVincenzo ($6,000).

ELITE PLAYERS

No surprises at the top of the player pool, but I like Luka Doncic ($11,800) and Nikola Jokic ($12,200) over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Doncic sets up well against the short-handed Lakers, and a battle against Deandre Ayton is one Jokic can win.

Although his salary is getting quite high, you can't stop clicking on LeBron James ($11,000) while Anthony Davis (foot) is out. Doncic and Jokic offer steady floors, but with the Lakers' current state you're getting 30-plus points and triple-double potential from James at a slightly lower valuation.

There's no one else between 8-10k who's a slam dunk in my analysis, but Ja Morant ($10,100) would be worth a look against the Warriors. And with Khris Middelton doubtful, I like Jaylen Brown's ($8,800) salary.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Chris Paul, PHO ($7,900) @ DEN

The NBA's top dime-dropper comes in at a nice value. And though Devin Booker is expected to return, the team will definitely move cautiously with their top scorer. Over the past six games, Paul's FDFP average is hovering right around 40, which is exactly what we need to match value at this salary.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($8,500) vs. LAL

Dinwiddie is exactly the kind of player the Lakers need, which is a reliable alternative scorer to offset the load of an elite player. The Lakers have the potential to find that piece, but Dinwiddie's role as Doncic's backcourt counterpart is entrenched and rock-solid. He struggled against the Rockets in his last game, but it's a blip on the radar compared to his other production. Dinwiddie's two stat lines prior to that were stellar, so expect a bounce-back on Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

Thomas Bryant, LAL ($6,100) @ DAL

The center position is one spot where the Lakers are hurting, but Bryant has taken over the starting gig with respectable stat lines, especially in the rebound category. Over his past five games, he's averaged 15.6 points and 8.8 boards, which comes out to an FDFP average of about 30. If Bryant can garner at least that much against Christian Wood and Dwight Powell, he's an excellent play for the center spot should you elect to fade Nikola Jokic.

Tim Hardaway, DAL ($5,500) vs. LAL

I don't have concrete metrics to back this pick, but Hardaway has a way of showing up big in prime time. I expect Darvin Ham to have most of his focus on stopping the backcourt, and Doncic will almost certainly cover LeBron. This spot could be beneficial to Hardaway, who is a volatile buy but can explode. If he's utilized to the maximum, he can generate anywhere between 25 and 35 FDFP, which is exactly where we'd like to see him at this salary.

Robert Williams, BOS ($5,000) vs. MIL

The Celtics are bringing Williams back slowly, and they rested him Friday against the Timberwolves. Christmas Day could be an occasion where they let Williams loose, and they could certainly use his help against the team that thwarted Boston's title aspirations.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($4,200) vs. MEM

I can understand why Kuminga's salary is so low - his numbers are all over the place. Still, the potential absence of Draymond Green and the continued injury of Andrew Wiggins brings the second-year reserve player to the forefront. I like Kuminga more as a tournament play to offset a heavy load of elites, but there aren't many totals that can hurt you when someone with spiked usage is valued this low.

