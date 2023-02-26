NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate consists of five games and will commence at 6:00 p.m. EST. We've got all the bases covered for Sunday's DFS action.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The slate is bereft of big names due to the limited number of games.

The slate is bereft of big names due to the limited number of games. Balance in the 6-7 k range is the key to maximizing the value of your lineup, and a couple of deeper dives should allow you to field two elite players. Although the SAC/OKC game lists the highest projected total, I'm a bigger fan of the options available in the MIN/GSW matchup. If you're looking for additional plays, I would dig a bit deeper into the Kings. I also visibly faded most of the Clippers, but their top two should do just fine. I don't want to speculate on Russell Westbrook despite a huge game in his debut.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Joe ($5,300) came through with a huge game Friday as SGA's replacement. Although the Thunder's rotation tends to be uncertain, he's a speculative add for Sunday.

GSW Andrew Wiggins (personal) - OUT

GSW Draymond Green (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,300) represents a solid add without Wiggins. And roll with Jonathan Kuminga ($4,100) if Green is unable to play.

HOU Kevin Porter (foot) - OUT

HOU Jalen Green (groin) - OUT

It's wise to avoid direct pivots for Porter and Green. We have a decent option for another Rocket later in the article.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (ankle) - OUT

I would wait on Portland's starting lineup to make a confident determination in this spot.

LAC Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT

Mason Plumlee ($6,200) is in line for another start, but his salary is a bit untenable at this level.

ELITE PLAYERS

Nikola Jokic ($11,600) and Damian Lillard ($10,500) are projected for identical totals by our models. So if you are spending up, Lillard is a safer option due to Anfernee Simons' extended absence. At $9,600, I like Domantas Sabonis as the first center off the board against the Thunder, who lack a sufficient interior game to stop him. To round out the 9k range, I'll still have interest in Pascal Siakam ($9,400) despite his singular position designation. Anthony Edwards ($9,400) is at the same salary point and could go off against the Warriors.

The only player that merits increased exposure from me in the 9k range is Jordan Poole ($8,000). He'll carry a heavy load without Wiggins in the lineup.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,400) vs. TOR

Mobley's dual eligibility will likely keep his exposure high for the small slate. Over his past two contests against the Raptors, he's averaged 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. Look for another double-double on Sunday.

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,300) vs. HOU

The rest of the team needs to help Lillard out, and Grant has proven to be a trusted production source several times this season. He has the advantage of a weak opponent and soft defense against his position, and is coming off a rest day.

Jalen Williams, OKC ($6,100) vs. SAC

To be clear, this is an endorsement for Jalen, not Jaylin. He's one of a couple of players I like in SGA's absence. He posted 36 FDFPs without SGA on Friday, and this is exactly the kind of showing we need at this salary point.

VALUE PLAYS

Mike Conley, MIN ($5,600) @ GSW

The door is wide open for Conley to make an impact. He's logging starter minutes, but his production hasn't matched his court time so far. This game projects a high total, and the Warriors are weak against opposing backcourts. Conley is worth a flyer in tournament lineups.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,600) @ POR

Houston is struggling without Porter and Green, and Smith has picked up the slack despite a poor shooting performance in the first outing after the break. He probably needed to shake off the rust after the pause, so I expect the rookie's numbers to improve Sunday,

Tre Mann, OKC ($4,000) vs. SAC

Although Mann's minutes were limited Friday, I still think he has a chance to excel without Gilgeous-Alexander in the fold. Thanks to his low salary, he doesn't need to do much to match value. Mann's usage also increased a bit Friday against Phoenix.

