NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel will exclude the two early matchups and utilize a seven-game slate for DFS action Sunday that starts at 6:00 p.m. EDT. FanDuel's highest GPP guarantee is the $125,000 Shot Machine, which lists a $7.77 entry and guarantees 25k for first place.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Due to some salary inflation, the Hawks and Grizzlies were largely overlooked despite the slate-high 143-point projection, so some additional exploration there is recommended as you construct your lineups.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate

WAS Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Deni Avdija ($6,600) should be a key role player for the Wizards with Kuzma out again, and Delon Wright ($5,200) is expected to be the next man up in place of Beal.

TOR Scottie Barnes (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Gary Trent (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

There is some value to be had if the injury tags hold. Will Barton ($3,900) would start at a very low salary while additional production should be spread among the rest of Toronto's starting lineup.

BOS Jayson Tatum (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Considering the matchup, the Celtics may elect to give Tatum the night off as his health for the playoffs is far more important than an appearance against the Spurs. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams would see a boost if this occurs, and some of Boston's usual suspects should too.

SAS Keldon Johnson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Devin Vassell ($7,200) is your best pivot if Johnson misses out, though he'll retain value regardless of the injury. Keita Bates-Diop ($5,200) would represent the discount play in Johnson's absence.

POR Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

POR Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT

POR Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT

We're probably going to see the best value with the Trail Blazers with four of five starters missing out. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe ($6,400) has played exceedingly well amidst the litany of absences, and we'll also see help from Trendon Watford ($6,300) and Drew Eubanks ($5,000).

MIN Anthony Edwards (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

This is the latest matchup on the slate, so it'll be difficult to pivot if news comes in late. I wouldn't expect Towns to play, but I'll be at the ready with Mike Conley ($6,300) if Edwards is out.

ELITE PLAYERS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) should have his way against the short-handed Trail Blazers, and he's one of our best elite plays for Sunday. For a slight discount, you can make a move for Stephen Curry ($9,800), who could be for a favorable matchup if Anthony Edwards can't go.

Kristaps Porzingis ($9,400) and his dual eligibility are appealing given some key Washington injuries, and playing him at PF will allow for some less-expensive center options.

Elsewhere above 8k, Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,200) should be a solid call against the Magic considering he put up 29 points against them earlier this season.

Also consider: Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,000) vs. BKN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,800) @ ORL

Since the trade to the Nets, Bridges has had a chance to shine. And alongside Spencer Dinwiddie, they've kept the team afloat. Bridges carries dual eligibility and has enjoyed two straight games of solid production in the 40-FDFP range during the past week. I'm also targeting Cameron Johnson ($6,200) for the Nets.

HOUSTON VALUE @ CLE

Although the Cavs have no injuries to speak of and are surprising many this season, I still think the Rockets could make this game competitive. Alperen Sengun ($7,500) would make for a sneaky call at center, and I'm also looking at Kevin Porter ($8,000) and Jalen Green ($7,600) to enjoy productive evenings.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,600) vs. HOU, Jalen Williams, OKC ($7,000) @ POR

VALUE PLAYS

As always, refer back to our injury section for the best budget pivots available - with a special focus on Portland and Washington.

Luguentz Dort, OKC ($5,700) @ POR

Dort's dual eligibility should come in handy Sunday. Equally aggressive in the paint and dextrous at the perimeter, he'll be a solid multi-category contributor for the Thunder against the depleted Portland lineup.

Jabari Walker, POR ($3,900) vs. OKC

If you're feeling lucky, I would be willing to take a chance on Walker, who should be in heavy use in Portland's rotation. He just posted a season-high 14 points against Chicago, and his 21.1-FDFP was more than enough value relative to his low salary.

Other considerations:

SF Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($5,500) vs. MIN

SG/SF Cam Reddish, POR ($4,600) vs. OKC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.