NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 13

FanDuel excluded the early matchup from their main slate, so six games are on the docket for Sunday's NBA DFS action.

SLATE OVERVIEW

CLE (-5) vs. MIN O/U: 227

MEM (-1) @ WAS O/U: TBA

PHI (-4) vs. UTA O/U: 220.5

DEN (-1) @ CHI O/U: 231.5

GSW (-3.5) @ SAC O/U: 234.5

BKN (-3.5) @ LAL O/U: TBA

A couple of projected totals weren't yet available at the time of publishing, but it's safe to assume the intrastate rivalry between the Warriors and Kings will be a great source of production. I'm also encouraged by value that could come out of the Lakers-Nets.

INJURIES

***NOTE: Only new and notable injuries ate included in this section. Please use your best judgment regarding ongoing injury situations.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Jarrett Allen (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Dean Wade (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

If all three Cavs are out, Cleveland will be shorthanded. Evan Mobley ($6,600) is a reasonable add if Allen can't go, and I would also expect usage increases for Caris LeVert ($6,300) and Cedi Osman ($4,100) in the event of a Mitchell absence.

MEM Ja Morant (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Desmond Bane (toe) - DOUBTFUL

We aren't seeing the kind of production we need in budget pivots, so it's best to just give Dillon Brooks ($5,300) special attention in the starting lineup and a slight nod to Tyus Jones ($4,500).

WAS Bradley Beal (conditioning) - OUT

Jordan Goodwin ($5,300) should see increased run while Beal gets back up to speed after his COVID-19 stint.

PHI Joel Embiid (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Embiid went to the bench after what seemed to be a minor injury, and he'll likely take the floor Sunday. It's a favorable matchup if he can go. But if Embiid sits, Montrezl Harrell ($5,800) is the next man up.

LAL LeBron James (adductor) - DOUBTFUL

It appeared Austin Reaves ($4,400) saw the biggest usage bump in this absence, so he's currently the most reasonable pivot for James.

ELITE PLAYERS

Kevin Durant ($11,400) tops the slate and it's well warranted as he tackles a LeBron-less Laker side that is struggling nightly. I also think Stephen Curry's ($10,500) salary is very reasonable in a local matchup against the Kings.

Cleveland could be without Jarrett Allen, so Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,800) is someone I want involved in my lineup build, and I'm also partial to DeMar DeRozan ($8,400) and his dual eligibility versus the Nuggets.

Also consider: Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($8,000) @ PHI, De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($8,600) vs. GSW

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,500) vs. MEM

The Grizzlies are vulnerable tonight with a couple of key playmakers absent. And even without Cleveland's gaps to fill, it's hard to ignore Kuzma's recent tear. After blowing up for 36 points last week, he played Saturday while fighting an illness and still managed 23 points. There might be cause to hold off on this back-to-back until we can confirm Kuzma as his illness may have taken a turn, but otherwise he's a great add.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($7,200) @ CLE

I almost bore myself by endorsing Edwards as much as I do, but you have to like him in this spot with Donovan Mitchell potentially sidelined. He enjoyed an excellent Friday night against Memphis by compiling 26 points, six assists and six rebounds. And even when Edwards doesn't have a scoring night like that, his secondary numbers can help carry him into 30-FDFP territory. We obviously want more than that, but he should get little resistance from the Cavs if Mitchell stays out.

Russell Westbrook, LAL ($7,400) @ BRO

Westbrook is still coming off the bench, but the Lakers need a veteran to step up without LeBron James, and Anthony Davis should be well-occupied fending off Kevin Durant. It's a great opportunity for the Lakers to control the narrative from the perimeter, and we've already seen Westbrook take over a game or two when James is absent. He just did it with a 21/11 bench performance on Friday against the Kings, and it makes sense for that trend to continue.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($6,200) @ CHI

We're getting a little guard-happy, but at least Murray offers dual eligibility. He appears to be finally rounding back into form as he cruised to his first double-double Friday against the Celtics. Sunday provides a much better matchup, and it's a great opportunity for Murray to get a multi-category streak going.

Also consider: Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,300) vs. DEN

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, you can find some great budget options in the injury section, but we'll round out what's left below 6k.

Draymond Green, GSW ($5,700) @ SAC

Green is still putting out the weird stat lines as always while producing supreme performances in secondary categories for decent FP totals. He's more mobile than Domantas Sabonis and should be able to slide past the offense and get into the paint against the Kings while grabbing his share of rebounds. Green should also be able to get playmakers involved.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,300) @ SAC

Speaking of playmakers, Thompson should benefit from Green's passing, as getting a dish out to the wing for a three is a hallmark of his game. His totals have been a little rocky, but he should be getting back up to speed after two mediocre efforts lowered his salary.

Kevin Love, CLE ($4,800) vs. MIN

With Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell potentially out, it's a good opportunity for Love to come off the bench and do some damage. He's logged a lot of history battling Rudy Gobert, but may not have to deal with or Karl-Anthony Towns that much coming out with the second unit. And you can also utilize Love in four spots.

Deni Avdija, WAS ($4,300) vs. MEM

Avdija is not one to get many endorsements from me, but the favorable matchup coupled with two straight multi-category performances allowed him to jump to the forefront as a salary-saving addition. He only scored four points, but notched 10 rebounds against Memphis last week and they'll be more vulnerable without Ja Morant this time around. Avdija's eligibility at SF and PF is a plus.

Also consider: Michael Porter, DEN ($5,900) @ CHI, Lonnie Walker, LAL ($5,700) vs. BKN

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.