NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's nine-game slate begins with the usual 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off. We'll identify the best options for FanDuel's array of DFS NBA contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The matchup between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers projects to have the fastest pace with a projected total of 232.5, and it's not surprising to see the Heat and the 76ers at the other end of the spectrum with a total of 215. We found ourselves light on that game and gave no love to the Magic-Bucks game either. Looking beyond my endorsements and exploring Milwaukee's roster is a solid way to get unique tonight.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

CHA P.J. Washington (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Gordon Hayward ($6,700) had 35 FDFPs without Washington in Monday's game and is a borderline pivot if this tag carries over to Wednesday.

DET Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT

DET Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Marvin Bagley ($5,600) and James Wiseman ($6,800) benefitted from the shorthanded situation Monday evening. Wiseman started for a second time, and his salary exploded as a result.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT

Instead of Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams ($6,200) is seeing the production surge in SGA's absence. He's enjoyed three straight games with 35-plus FDFPs and dropped 50 FDFPs on the Kings on Monday night.

LAL Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

LAL LeBron James (foot) - OUT

LAL D'Angelo Russell (ankle) - OUT

The funeral bells are ringing for the Lakers as James' injury will likely torpedo any hope of a late rally to reach the playoff bubble. Dennis Schroder ($5,900) will have added value if Russell misses, but there isn't a pivot on the planet to account for James. Malik Beasley ($5,300) and Austin Reaves ($4,600) should continue to see added usage in his absence.

ELITE PLAYERS

Joel Embiid ($12,000) has the highest salary on Wednesday's slate but has averaged 58.3 FDFPs over his last seven appearances and is a decent pivot for anyone looking for an elite center after Anthony Davis was ruled out. A revenge dynamic is afoot Wednesday as CJ McCollum ($7,800) visits his former team. I think Damian Lillard ($11,000) will have a field day against the Pelicans while squaring off against his old teammate. The other elite backcourt option that interests me is Ja Morant ($10,000), who has a soft matchup against the Rockets.

I'll slide past some top talent and the likely return of Kevin Durant. Brandon Ingram ($8,300) and Jaren Jackson ($8,200) have favorable salary points and round out the selections above 8k.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Mark Williams, CHA ($6,800) vs. PHO

Williams has a tall order in squaring off against Deandre Ayton ($9,100), but the salary difference between the two centers makes Williams the more valuable frontman in the matchup. Williams played only six minutes against the Suns back in January, so we have no real metrics to compare, but on a night where you need to choose your frontcourt wisely, I think you'll see many pivot to Willams after building a Davis-centered lineup, only to discover that they are compromised elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,600) vs. NOR

Perhaps I am a glutton for punishment, but there's no reason why Grant can't beat value here as he gets back up to speed. Grant's 35-FDFP performance against the Warriors is a good sign that he's getting past his concussion, and I expect continued improvement against the Pelicans.

Killian Hayes, DET ($6,200) vs. CHI

If you've been fading Hayes, it might be time to stop. He dropped 40 FDFP on the Hornets Monday night. Although his results have been rocky, there's a golden opportunity to rack up a good assist total against a questionable Chicago defense.

Also consider: Jonas Valanciunas, NOR ($6,200) @ POR (if he plays)

VALUE PLAYS

Keep the injury pivots from the previous section at the forefront. Here are some additional budget picks to consider for the slate.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($5,600) @ NYK

Johnson is thriving with his new team, as the versatile youngster is finally proving himself in a consistent starting role. He's undervalued at $5,600, and although there will be some variance here and there, Johnson has been lights-out in his past two games. He's averaged 39 FDFPs over the two-game span, more than enough to match 5x value.

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($5,000) @ HOU

Brooks hasn't been lighting up the boards, but I can stomach the potential variance when he's only 5k. He's averaged just over 20 FDFPs over his past five games, which is short of what we need to make him viable, but when you consider the quality of the opponent, it's reasonable to expect a bit more from a game-changer like Brooks. We'll be delighted if he can get close to 30 FDFPs.

Matisse Thybulle, POR ($4,200) vs. NOR

Thybulle has started every game since the trade to Portland, mainly due to Anfernee Simons' injury. The production boost has centered around his defensive numbers. He's collected 10 steals over his last five games, and he's also been good for a few rebounds every night. A higher shot volume would do a world of good for his bottom line, but with a 24-FDFP average over his past five, it's easy to justify an add at this salary.

Also consider: Luguentz Dort, OKC ($6,000) vs. LAL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.