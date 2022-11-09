NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 9

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got another massive slate ahead for Wednesday's NBA action, and FanDuel has a plethora of contests available for the 13-game offering.

Slate Overview

Dallas Mavericks (-7) @ Orlando Magic O/U: 214

Portland Trail Blazers (-4.5) @ Charlotte Hornets O/U: 219.5

Denver Nuggets (-6) @ Indiana Pacers O/U: 234.5

Boston Celtics (-13) vs. Detroit Pistons O/U: 226.5

Toronto Raptors (-10) vs. Houston Rockets O/U: 223.5

Atlanta Hawks (-2.5) vs. Utah Jazz O/U: 227.5

Brooklyn Nets (-3) vs. New York Knicks O/U: 222

New Orleans Pelicans (-2) @ Chicago Bulls O/U: 232.5

Milwaukee Bucks (-6) @ Oklahoma City Thunder O/U: 218

Phoenix Suns (-1) @ Minnesota Timberwolves O/U: 223

Memphis Grizzlies (-5.5) @ San Antonio Spurs O/U: 234

Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers O/U: 219.5

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) @ Sacramento Kings O/U: 227.5

The only game without an endorsement of some kind was the nightcap between the Kings and the Cavaliers. Otherwise, we spread a lot of exposure throughout, but as you'll see, one lineup strategy, in particular, will take hold as we build our roster.

Injuries

NOTE: Ongoing injuries are excluded from this list. Please use your best judgment on injuries that have been on the docket for an extended period.

ORL Paolo Banchero (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Boi Bol ($5,900) will likely pick up more minutes in Banchero's absence.

DAL Christian Wood (knee) - OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,4300) is playing well and tends to keep Wood off the floor already, so I suspect excellent work from him Wednesday.

POR - several players probable

Several players are listed as probable, but it would be wise to double-check. It's an early game so information should be available well before lock.

UTA Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

If Vanderbilt stays out, Malik Beasley ($4,400) will start in his place.

ATL Trae Young (shin) - QUESTIONABLE

Young could be back, but usage should funnel to Dejounte Murray ($9,900) if he remains out.

MIL Jrue Holiday (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

I like Jevon Carter ($3,800) as the player to benefit in Holiday's absence.

OKC Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

If Pokusevski is out, pivot to Jalen Williams ($4,400).

PHO Chris Paul (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Cameron Payne ($4,600) will likely start if Paul can't go.

MEM Steven Adams (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Clarke ($4,200) will draw the start if Adams is unavailable.

Elite Players

We have no big surprises here at the top. Luka Doncic ($11,800) looks to extend his 30-point streak to 10 against the Magic, and although Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) has an injury tag, he's expected to play against the Thunder. Both opponents make great spots for Doncic and Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks may limit Antetokounmpo's minutes. Doncic has records to play for, so he will play a full complement. I believe Doncic is so ironclad that I will use a Doncic/scrub approach to my lineups for this slate. As a result, my exposure to more elites will be minimal.

One top-tier player also worth considering is Jayson Tatum ($10,300) against Detroit. He has a great history against Detroit and is coming off a huge 39-point game against Memphis. At 10.3k, he will provide a solid and productive floor.

Also consider: Cade Cunningham, DET ($7,900) @ BOS

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Brandon Ingram, NOP ($7,700) @ CHI

Ingram's recent injury status has driven his salary down, but he's back to his usual productive self, and we should take advantage while we can. Although the Pelicans lost to the Pacers on Monday, Ingram had a tour-de-force, with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($7,400) vs. PHO

Edwards is practically a fixture in my endorsements, and although his scoring is a little below his average over the past week, he's bolstered his lines with decent secondary production, and it's usually enough to put him in 30-FDFP territory. He needs a little more oomph to be acceptable, but his recent history against the Suns should be an indication that the upside could happen. He had 24 points and six rebounds against them eight days ago.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($7,000) vs. MEM

Vassell is once again putting up great lines after a six-game absence, and he's hovered right around 33 FDFP in the three games since his return. That's just a shot or a rebound away from matching value at this salary.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,000) vs. NOP

It's such a great price for LaVine, and it's probably due to being on and off the floor recently. LaVine returned from a one-game absence Monday and scored 30 points. With a day of rest, I doubt he'll sit, and without an injury tag, he's an excellent bargain Wednesday.

Kelly Oubre, CHA ($6,300) vs. POR

I like Terry Rozier ($8,000) in this spot as well, but you can get Oubre at significant savings. He's very shot-dependent and won't give you much in the way of secondary production, but if he is dialed in, he's a cinch to provide value at $6,300.

Value Plays

As always, refer back to the injury section for some superb value pivots, especially Brandon Clarke, who is at a great salary if Adams is out.

Jalen Green, HOU ($5,900) @ TOR

Green keeps re-writing his milestones. He did it again Monday with a season-high 34 points. He is a scoring machine when dialed in, and even though you are dependent on a hot hand, he should get enough looks versus Toronto to be relevant.

Marcus Morris, LAC ($5,300) vs. LAL

With Kawhi Leonard injured, Morris is incredibly valuable. I think his worth will remain high all season, as Leonard will sit often when healthy, and the team will need an offensive shot in the arm as well as an excellent defender. Morris provides both, and although I'd like to see his salary a little lower, a bad shooting night can be assuaged with good secondary numbers from Morris. Scoring hasn't been an issue lately, as he's averaged 16.3 points per game over the last three games.

Al Horford, BOS ($5,100) vs. DET

Since we are going to click on Doncic often, we need players like Horford to fill in the frontcourt slots. He has dual eligibility at PF and C, so he's easy to fit in, and relative to this low salary, he's producing well. He's been consistently over 25 FDFP throughout the season, and that's the 5x value threshold we look for when trying to go above 300 FDFP for the night.

Joe Harris, BKN ($3,800) vs, NYK

Harris needed a little time to adjust to the larger role, but a string of mediocre games has placed his salary at this level. FanDuel didn't raise it after a 14-point night, and Harris just needs 20 FDFP to be worth it. If he can replicate or outdo Monday's production, we've made a great budget call.

Also consider: Bennedict Mathurin, DEN ($5,700) @ IND, Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL ($4.300) @ ORL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.