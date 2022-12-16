NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a 10-game slate Friday night. Even with some big names on the injury report, a few at least have a 50/50 chance of suiting up. And while there are many players with five-figure salaries, there are plenty of appealing value plays to allow for superstars to be selected.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

The big slate mostly shapes up as competitive if point spreads are an indicator, with just one double-digit favorite in the Celtics. There should also be a few environments conducive to DFS production with the minimum projected total listed at 223.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Stephen Curry, GSW (shoulder): OUT

Curry's absence will naturally open up a massive amount of usage for the remainder of the starting five and lock Jordan Poole into a starting role.

Anthony Davis, LAL (back): PROBABLE

Davis is expected to go and continue playing through his back tightness.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): PROBABLE

James should suit up and play through his mild ankle soreness.

Rudy Gobert, MIN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Gobert sits, Naz Reid will be due for a start at center.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Russell can't go, Austin Rivers could be due for a start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Dejounte Murray, ATL (ankle): OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (calf): OUT

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (groin): OUT

John Collins, ATL (ankle): OUT

Clint Capela (calf): OUT

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (foot): OUT

OG Anunoby, TOR (hip): OUT

Wendell Carter, ORL (foot): OUT

Michael Porter, DEN (heel): OUT

Elite Players

We have nine players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to suit up on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Luka Doncic ($12,000), Anthony Davis ($11,800), Joel Embiid ($11,500), Jayson Tatum ($10,800), LeBron James ($10,600), James Harden ($10,300), Kevin Durant ($10,300) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200).

The entire group of elite options is reasonably healthy, and each player can offer at least a 5x return on salaries. That applies even to the highest-end options of Jokic and Doncic, with the former having posted 78 and 81 FD points in his last two games and Doncic with at least 60.1 12 times this season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,800)

Young is always popular, but especially with the Hawks still missing Dejounte Murray and John Collins.

Damian Lillard, POR ($9,700)

Lillard just scored between 52.6 and 67.8 FD points in three of the last four, which should keep him in plenty of lineups.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,400)

Haliburton has produced 40.9 to 56.9 FD points in four of the last five, and that will make him a popular choice.

Jordan Poole, GSW ($7,700)

Poole will take on a big usage bump with Stephen Curry sidelined and he should handle primary ball-handling duties.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($7,300)

Similar to Poole, Thompson should be very popular considering the enhanced usage he'll enjoy without Curry on the floor.

Key Values

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL at CHA ($6,000)

Bogdanovic has progressively shaken off rust since his delayed season debut and has had to jump right into an elevated role due to Dejounte Murray's absence. Bogdanovic has shot 51.9 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range, over his last three games while averaging 36.1 FD points. The sharpshooter gets an appealing matchup Friday as the Hornets have allowed the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to two-guards (25.3). Charlotte has also given up a bloated 43.6 percent three-point shooting in the last three and 44 FD points to shooting guards over the last seven.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at CHA ($5,200)

Okongwu will take over starting center duties Friday with Clint Capela sidelined, and the big man checks in having recorded 30.2 FD points in 26 minutes against the Magic on Wednesday night after Capela exited early. He also put up 26.5 against the Grizzlies the previous game in a spot start, and has been at 20.5 or higher in 13 of 28 appearances despite only drawing a pair of starts during that sample. Meanwhile, the Hornets have facilitated production to centers all season by allowing an NBA-high 60.8 FD points per game and a league-high 35.3 offensive efficiency rating to the position.

Malik Monk, SAC at DET ($5,000)

Monk makes for a very interesting tournament play against a Pistons squad that's given up the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (45.2) and 47.9 percent shooting in that split. What's more, he could actually draw a start Friday with Kevin Huerter sporting a questionable tag due to an ankle injury, and the Pistons are surrendering the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to two-guards (23.2) along with the third-most FD points to the position (44.2). Detroit is also yielding 37.5 percent shooting from three-point range on its home floor.

ALSO CONSIDER: Malcolm Brogdon, BOS vs. ORL ($5,600); Donte DiVincenzo, GSW at PHI ($5,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.