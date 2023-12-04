NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Monday's slate offers exclusive action in the In-Season Tournament with two quarterfinal matchups. The single-elimination format moving forward creates a do-or-die scenario where the teams have to bring their best or go home. We should expect some electric performances from the league's best players, and we'll do our best to couple elites with some prime values in our recommendations.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

IND Tyrese Haliburton (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Given the playoff implications, Haliburton will be motivated to give it a go, but Andrew Nembhard ($4,700) would emerge as a great value play if the star guard is unavailable. Bruce Brown ($5,800) had his best game of the season with Haliburton out. Although he is a bit expensive relative to his usual production, we can use him independently of Haliburton's status due to a need at SF on this slate.

ELITE PLAYERS

With Haliburton potentially sidelined, De'Aaron Fox ($10,500) and Jayson Tatum ($10,300) are the only 10k-plus players left on the slate. Most of my lineups have one of these players, but Fox is a slightly better call because there are cheaper Celtics available who can carry a larger load than the options below Fox. A stack of Fox and Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) isn't a bad idea, and it can serve as a great anchor to build around. Both players are running hot right now, with Fox dishing out assists and Sabonis dominating with triple-double potential. There are other ways to get to the top, which I will explain at the end of the article.

The pivot from Tatum is Jaylen Brown ($8,200), and he will be my top Celtic off of the board in most lineups. Brown's numbers have been rock-solid and consistent, and is a great candidate for 5x value. I am less confident in New Orleans tonight, but Brandon Ingram ($7,900) is appropriately priced, and I am inclined to take that value over Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Since we can place Sabonis as a PF in our lineups, the center position is primed for value, so I will opt for Al Horford ($6,300) as my top option in a matchup against Myles Turner ($7,400). While Turner is at a great salary point, the $900 difference will pay off down the line as both centers could mimic each other's production.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($7,000) @ IND

Holiday's ankle continues to bother him, but he should bring his best in the tournament scenario. With so many values at the guard position, Holiday is limited with PG-only eligibility, but some of our other options can slot into SG, making a Fox-Holiday stack possible. Holiday can be a bit boom-or-bust, but his value is boosted if Haliburton is out or limited.

Malik Monk, SAC ($5,100) vs. NOP

Monk should be a universal add, as it's difficult to find a better value in this four-game slate. Monk is making a case for Sixth Man of the Year with several productive games off the bench. He shows up as a clutch player in the fourth quarter and has been the difference-maker when the game is close. I'm not thinking twice about inserting him - the salary is too good and provides much-needed savings.

Obi Toppin, IND ($5,300) vs. BOS

Toppin tweaked his ankle Saturday and is currently questionable. Keep tabs on his status and play him if he is active. If he can't go, Aaron Nesmith ($4,600) vaults into relevancy as a great value spot for the Pacers.

Kevin Huerter, SAC ($5,000) v.s NOP

Huerter's numbers are slightly more volatile than Monk's, but the small slate doesn't offer enough flexibility to mix and match them. If we want valuable stacks like Fox and Sabonis, we have to take some shots, but I would only consider Huerter if you've been light on Sacramento at the top. A stack like Tatum/Brown would work better for Huerter, as I am more comfortable with playing Monk in the second unit to complement a Fox-Sabonis build.

Also consider: Herbert Jones, NOP ($5,500) @ SAC

Filling the second PF slot was the hardest part of this build, so the Toppin-Nesmith spot becomes a very important piece of news to keep tabs on. Further experimenting with builds allowed a different stack to emerge, with Sabonis and Tatum looking like equally decent anchors to occupy the PF positions. Bargains like Monk and Huerter make this build possible.

