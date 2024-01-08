NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

On a night when the NBA will share the stage with the College Football Championship, we have a six-game slate available for DFS action on FanDuel. The tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with one late game at 10:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: OKC/WAS (247.5), UTA/MIL (244.5)

Back-to-Back Games: PHX, LAC

INJURIES

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.



MIL Damian Lillard (personal) - OUT

Although some other backups will get increased run, I like Malik Beasley ($4,400) as a candidate to step up in this spot.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (eye) - QUESTIONABLE

Porzingis didn't make it back to the court after suffering the injury. Al Horford ($6,000) will draw the start if the eye continues to be an issue.

CHA Mark Williams (back) - OUT

CHA P.J. Washington (foot) - OUT

CHA Gordon Hayward (calf) - OUT

The Hornets are gutted, especially in the frontcourt. Nick Richards ($6,100) will continue to start, and JT Thor ($3,500) could also see more involvement.

ELITE PLAYERS

With Damian Lillard out, I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,800) to take over this game against the Jazz and enjoy a great total. The salary is prohibitively high, but this is one time where taking the salary hit is warranted. Although you probably can't match Giannis with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,800) without making some huge sacrifices, he's also set up for a huge game against the Wizards. With the highest total on the slate, this contest should be on our radar.

I am sliding past some worthy candidates like Bam Adebayo and Alperen Sengun because I am already seeking high exposure for Richards. Terry Rozier ($8,800) also looks like a good option for the Hornets, as he has the versatility to absorb some of Hayward's role, and his dual eligibility is a bonus.

Also consider: Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($8,500) @ MIL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,900) vs. OKC

Kuzma's dual eligibility is always nice to have, and although the Wizards and Thunder have yet to meet, Kuzma should be able to find openings against a Thunder defense that's vulnerable against his position. We'll keep hammering the high total here when appropriate.

Khris Middleton, MIL ($7,000) vs. UTA

Middleton's totals have been all over the place, but his well-documented upside could return after two lukewarm games. Before subpar totals against the Spurs and Rockets, Middleton was spinning up numbers above 30 FDFPs with some regularity. It's a soft matchup against Utah, so it could be time for Middleton to get back on track.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,900) @ MIA

Sengun will have his hands full with Adebayo, and the Miami frontcourt absences could yield more looks for Smith, who continues to play max minutes with solid multi-category contributions.

Cody Martin, CHA ($5,100) vs. CHI

I don't mean to put undue exposure on Charlotte, but with Brandon Miller dealing with a hip issue, we will see more from Martin, who should draw the start at SF. He's posted at least 36 FDFPs in three of his last four games. Miles Bridges ($7,800) should also show up for a big number.

Nikola Jovic, MIA ($4,000) vs. HOU

Although another start is far from a guarantee, Jovic has started two consecutive games with Jimmy Butler (foot) and others out of the lineup. Jovic doesn't have to do much to match value at this salary, and he's an ideal candidate if you're stacking the top as recommended.

Also consider: MarJon Beauchamp, MIL ($3,800) vs. UTA

