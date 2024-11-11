NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel will roll out a five-game slate with a full array of contests for your perusal, and we'll have you covered with our best endorsements. The first tip-off for Monday is a bit later at 8:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Cleveland-Chicago has the high pace of the night, and we endorsed a few options from this game. Despite holding the lowest total, the Pelicans offer some value due to multiple injuries against the Nets at home.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

OKC Chet Holmgren (hip) - OUT

Holmgren suffered a fracture in his hip during Sunday's loss to the Warriors and will be sidelined for at least a few months. The Thunder will revert to more of a small-ball scheme, with Aaron Wiggins ($5,000) likely to see more time.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (groin) - Doubtful

WAS Malcolm Brogdon (thumb) - Doubtful

WAS Carlton Carrington (leg) - Questionable

Carrington's impressive run was stalled by the injury, and Corey Kispert ($4,500) will be called upon for more production in his absence.

NOP Trey Murphy (hamstring) - PROBABLE

NOP Zion Williamson (hamstring) - OUT

NOP CJ McCollum (thigh) - OUT

NOP Herbert Jones (shoulder) - OUT

NOP Jordan Hawkins (back) - OUT

NOP Dejounte Murray (hand) - OUT

Murphy's return is great news for the Pelicans, who are dealing with injuries all over their roster. Since Brandon Boston ($6,400) is playing well, Murphy could start alongside him at the wing. Jose Alvarado ($6,700) has surpassed 40 FDFP in two consecutive games.

ELITE PLAYERS

Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the only players above 10k on the five-game slate, but I don't think we need either player to hit a big number. I would choose Alexander ($10,200) if I had to, as Wembanyama has a tough battle against Domantas Sabonis ($9,800). Sabonis' extra position of eligibility makes him worthwhile as well.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,100) represents the best value relative to his salary among the selections above 8k. Based on the injury scenario, Brandon Ingram ($8,500) will continue to be a good choice while he carries a heavy load amid Williamson's absence.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) @ OKC

Zubac is in a great spot with Holmgren sidelined. I considered Alperen Sengun in this range but he is on a back-to-back, and Zubac will have more size and experience against the Thunder's second-unit frontcourt options.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,500) @ CHI

Allen has a new position designation, which may be temporary due to the slate size. FanDuel has added PF to his eligibility, giving him the same options as Evan Mobley ($8,200). While Mobley is also fine, I like the $900 discount and the ability to use him in the PF slot.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,000) vs. CLE

I am still fine with going to Giddey if Zach LaVine's (thigh) injury tag holds. Things opened back up for Giddey with Lonzo Ball's (wrist) return to the sidelines, so a full allotment of minutes should be in store against the Cavaliers.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,100) @ NOP

I like Johnson over other options in this range due to a very dependable floor and the Pelicans' injury scenario. Johnson consistently hovers around 30 FDFP, and a few more buckets could send him above 5x value Monday night.

Also consider: Norman Powell, LAC ($6,800) @ OKC, Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,100) vs. WAS

VALUE PLAYS

Combine these sub-6k options with the other values found in the injury report.

Caris LeVert, CLE ($5,500) @ CHI

LeVert has been very dependable off the bench for the Cavs. He's surpassed 30 FDFP in three consecutive games, which is a tick above 5x value at this salary. He also has eligibility at four slots, making him a versatile option in our builds.

Terance Mann, LAC ($4,000) @ OKC

Holmgren's absence puts the Thunder in a rough spot, and Mann is due to come back with a strong game after underperforming over the last week. He only needs 16 FDFP to meet 5x value, and a potential rebound boost could bring him well past that number.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.