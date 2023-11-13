NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

There are only four games on the slate tonight, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. We'll provide all of our FanDuel endorsements below!

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Our exposure to Chicago and Washington was high, and there are other Wizards available that didn't quite make our endorsement list.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for [day]. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Although Fox was able to record a practice, there's a chance that he'll miss one more game. Davion Mitchell ($4,300) and Malik Monk ($5,900) will be solid options if Fox misses again.

ELITE PLAYERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) tops our slate, and while I don't consider him a must-have player, he's set up for a productive game against the Bulls. Despite sizing up opposite Jarrett Allen, Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) is our best option up top, and we can get him at three different slots due to his dual eligibility. I'm not interested in much above 8k, but that will help us to get more than two elites involved.

Also consider: Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,000) @ BOS

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($7,700) vs. WAS

Siakam is currently performing a bit under his projections, but this is a good high-paced matchup against the Wizards. Siakam has the edge over Daniel Gafford in this one, and I'd be happy with a 40-FDFP total.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,700) @ MIL

We want to focus on more budget options to get the elites in, but I like Lavine at this salary. DeMar DeRozan has a tougher defensive matchup, but I think LaVine can get some open looks opposite Malik Beasley. I wouldn't discount DeRozan completely, but try to avoid stacking the Chicago duo.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($7,000) vs. NYK

Holiday's salary continues to creep up, but his totals make the increase viable. The key to a good total for Holiday has been in the assist department, and I think he'll be able to get the ball inside to Giannis and Brook Lopez against the Knicks.

Caris LeVert, CLE ($6,300) @ SAC

You never know when LeVert will blow up, but he should have room to move against the Kings. He still needs to establish a solid floor, so he's a better option for GPPs. With De'Aaron Fox out of the lineup, Sacramento's swing men will be less effective as they concentrate on fulfilling other roles. If LeVert's jumper is dialed in, be ready for a big total.

VALUE PLAYS

Deni Avdija, WAS ($5,900) @ TOR

We need 30 FDFPs to make Avdija worthwhile, and he's hit that mark twice over the past four games. We've also endorsed his backup below, so try to avoid rostering both of them. You can take a stance on one of them - set it and forget it.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($5,700) vs. CHI

At Portis' salary, he's a good value candidate who will provide support against a talented Chicago squad. Milwaukee's second unit is better than Chicago's backups, so expect a decent second quarter from Portis while the rotation is featured.

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($4,000) @ TOR

It would be wiser to see if Coulibaly's 42.9-FDFP game against the Nets was a fluke, and the back-to-back game may not be the best time to test it. However, this salary is begging for an add based on the upside potential. He's yet to play a back-to-back game, so there are a lot of checks against him, but if you're willing to take the risk, he can save you a lot of cash.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.