NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 29

FanDuel's main slate Saturday encompasses six games, which some may consider ideal for DFS purposes. With 12 teams in action, we certainly have enough options to differentiate in tournaments and find reliable options for cash games. However, the injury report has some big names, which should make for an interesting night of lineup construction.

Slate Overview

Golden State Warriors (-10) at Charlotte Hornets (+9) (O/U: 233.5)

Indiana Pacers (+11) at Brooklyn Nets (-11) (O/U: 234.5 points)

Philadelphia 76ers (+-1) at Chicago Bulls (+1) (O/U: TBD)

Atlanta Hawks (+5) at Milwaukee Bucks (-5) (O/U: 228.0 points)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+10.5) at Dallas Mavericks (-10.5) (O/U: 218.0 points)

Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5) at Utah Jazz (+3.5) (O/U: TBD)

Partly because of some of the aforementioned notable injury situations at play as of early Saturday, there is a trio of games that don't yet have projected totals. The good news is two of the three that do feature totals that are particularly elevated, which can undoubtedly be good news from a DFS perspective. However, the two heavy favorites are a bit concerning in that they involve teams with several high-salaried stars – the Nets and Mavericks – that may not necessarily play a full complement of minutes if the games ultimately unfold how oddsmakers envision.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Ja Morant, MEM (illness): DOUBTFUL

Morant's likely absence would arguably be the most significant of the slate. It would lead to a substantial boost in usage for the remainder of the starting five, especially Desmond Bane. Tyus Jones would likely draw a start at point guard as well.

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): GTD

Embiid sat out Friday's win over the Raptors and could be back in the lineup Saturday. If he's out a second straight game, there should be plenty of usage for the rest of the first unit, and De'Anthony Melton could draw another start.

Zach LaVine, CHI (injury management): QUESTIONABLE

LaVine has a good chance of returning to the floor Saturday after sitting out Friday's contest for injury management purposes. If he were to sit out again, Alex Caruso would presumably remain in the starting five.

Terry Rozier, CHA (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Rozier's likely absence, Kelly Oubre could draw a start at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Seth Curry, BKN (ankle): GTD

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Josh Giddey, OKC (ankle): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Luka Doncic ($11,600), Ja Morant ($10,400) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000)

Antetokounmpo posted yet another spectacular effort against the Knicks on Friday night, generating 64.3 FD points for his second straight game over the 60-mark. He's yet to score less than 58.9 FD points in his first four games, with the only slight caveat Saturday being that he'll be on his third game in four nights.

Doncic has been even more spectacular, now averaging 66 FD points after posting a jaw-dropping 79.2 FD points on Thursday night against the Nets while generating his first triple-double of the season.

Morant is likely to sit out with his illness Saturday, which will see him miss out on a potentially favorable game environment against the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 67 and 45 FD points in his last two games, and he's averaging 53 FD points per contest overall thus far this season. He's also facing a Mavs team allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency to point guards (30.8 percent).

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, BKN ($9,900)

Durant naturally offers the upside of a five-figure player and comes in averaging 48.1 FD points thus far this season.

James Harden, PHI ($9,800)

Harden disappointed fantasy managers Friday night with Embiid out of action by posting only 22.8 FD points across 33 minutes. Still, he should be very popular again Saturday night due to his strong start to the season.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,700)

Curry has been as steady as expected, scoring 43 to 61.7 FD points in his first five games.

Kyrie Irving, BKN ($9,600)

Irving had a quiet Opening Night but has been on fire since, scoring over 60 FD points twice, including over 71.4 against the Mavericks on Thursday night.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,400)

Young is now averaging 48.8 FD points per game after putting together his two best scores of the season thus far against the Pistons on Wednesday and Friday, generating 49.6 and 55.4 FD points in those contests.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($7,800)

Bane has already been red-hot over the last two games with 54.7 and 43.2 FD points, and he'll be even more popular Saturday night if Morant sits out as expected.

Key Values

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. ATL ($6,200)

Lopez has been an excellent complementary source of fantasy production alongside the otherworldly exploits of Antetokounmpo thus far, and he's averaging 35.3 FD points per contest with the help of multiple blocks in each game, as well as a pair of double-digit scoring tallies. He could certainly be in good position to continue helping make up for the absence of Khris Middleton (wrist) on Saturday, as the Hawks have allowed the fourth-highest offensive efficiency (36.3 percent) to centers, along with 52.2 FD points per game to the position. Atlanta is also giving up 2.2 blocks per game to fives, a relevant stat when considering Lopez's rim-protection ability.

Tre Mann, OKC at DAL ($5,500)

Mann should draw another start at two-guard in place of Josh Giddey (ankle) on Saturday, putting him in good position to build on his scores of 40.8 and 27.1 FD points in his most recent pair of turns with the first unit. Mann has shot an impressive 40.0 percent from three-point range on an average of 7.5 attempts from behind in the arc in that sample, and he continues to sport a salary that he's already proven very capable of delivering solid returns.

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. PHI ($4,700)

Drummond might be best reserved for deployment in tournaments, as his production off the bench can fluctuate. However, the veteran big man is coming off a season-high 44.8 FD points Friday against the Spurs; a performance preceded by a tally of 28.1 against the Pacers on Wednesday. Drummond is likely to see his minutes capped in the low 20s most nights, but the Sixers are ranked No. 19 in offensive efficiency allowed to bench players (42.2 percent) and have also given up 46.1 FD points per game to centers. With Drummond likely having an excellent chance to largely avoid Joel Embiid – either because of the latter's knee injury or because he may be on the floor against Philly's second unit more often than not – there could be an opportunity for a third straight strong performance.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dillon Brooks, MEM at UTA ($5,100); Kevon Looney, GSW at CHA ($4,800); Tyus Jones, MEM at UTA ($4,500)

