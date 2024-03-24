NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Per usual, FanDuel will exclude the earlier games and opt for a four-game slate with a 6:00 p.m. EDT start time. We've got all of our best endorsements below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Our recommendations are evenly split among the four matchups, though we gave more attention to Cleveland than is warranted considering the hard data. IND/LAL gives us plenty to work with, The most watchable game will be GSW/MIN, where several other players are honorable mentions that didn't quite make the cut.

INJURIES

We don't have any specific listings for emerging injuries, though there are a few ongoing scenarios that provide value. The situations in Cleveland and Miami are still worth investigating, with Jarrett Allen ($8,600), Sam Merrill ($4,300) and Terry Rozier ($7,100) emerging as the best pivots.

ELITE PLAYERS

Five players sit atop the pool with 10k-plus salaries, with the dynamic duo of Anthony Davis ($11,400) and LeBron James ($10,100) standing out with a high projected total and pace in their favor. Although both carry injury tags, they're expected to play in a tough home matchup against the Pacers. James' salary is more attainable, but there will be a few lineups where I will stack the Lakers.

Even though Chet Holmgren ($8,200) is limited to one position and faces the Bucks, it's hard to ignore his recent tear of production as he's been a slate-breaker for three straight contests. The Thunder and Bucks are surprisingly meeting for the first time this season, and I think we'll see stellar performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,100). Taking one Laker and one elite from this matchup is a solid core to begin your lineup construction.

Also consider: Pascal Siakam, IND ($8,400) @ LAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Caris LeVert, CLE ($7,900) @ MIA

LeVert has been a valuable piece of the Cavs' offense with Donovan Mitchell (nose) still sidelined. He regressed a bit against the Timberwolves, yet exceeded 5x value at his current salary the preceding two games. Although this matchup lags behind the field in pace and projected total, LeVert and his dual eligibility provide great value with fewer players to choose from at the position. If his salary is too much to handle, Darius Garland ($7,300) is also a worthwhile pivot for Cleveland's backcourt.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($7,500) vs. IND

I'd like to see Russell's salary a bit lower, but I'm going to go back to the well with this game as often as possible. Russell offers dual eligibility and is a significant discount off of Tyrese Haliburton ($9,500) on the other side. Russell offers the goods to get close to or match Haliburton's production if the game flows in his direction. He's a lock to post plenty of three-pointers, which will offset a poor assist performance.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($6,400) @ MIN

The Warriors play much better on the road. You could find several players to target in this matchup, yet TJD's salary is one of the most appealing relative to his production. Stephen Curry ($8,800) also comes in at a favorable valuation as the Warriors' top producer, but the All-Star is limited to one position. We have a greater need at PF, and Jackson-Davis' dual eligibility satisfies that need.

Mike Conley, MIN ($5,800) vs. GSW

Though Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert will likely be on the floor Sunday, Conley has been a consistent 30-minute producer during the T-Wolves' injury issues while holding a reasonable salary throughout. The only issue with him is the improved play of Jordan McLaughlin ($3,900) off the bench, but I don't see a pressing need to go that low. For the money, Jaden McDaniels ($5,400) represents Minnesota's top value play.

Georges Niang, CLE ($4,600) @ MIA

The game stats aren't encouraging, though Niang is still a great value at a sub-5k salary. He doesn't excel in any particular category, yet only needs to exceed 20 FDFPs to be worthwhile. We've seen numbers well above that amid Cleveland's numerous absences.

Also consider; Austin Reaves, LAL ($6,800) vs. IND, Luguentz Dort, OKC ($4,700) @ MIL

