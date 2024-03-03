NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate for Sunday excludes the earlier games and focuses on the four later matchups. The first game tips off at 6:00 p.m. EST, and we've got all the DFS bases covered.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The heightened pace/projected total of the IND/SAS game allows for the highest chance of DFS success for the star players, while the other three games lag far behind. The Pacers also boast the highest offensive efficiency totals of the group.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Caris LeVert (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Both players missed Friday, and it's currently unclear if they'll return. I would expect a sizeable bump for Darius Garland ($7,600) if either is out.

TOR Scottie Barnes (elbow) - OUT

The shuffle for Barnes' indefinite absence will clear up in the coming days, though Kelly Olynyk ($5,700) will get the first crack at filling the open spot.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have one player above 10k tonight, and it makes a lot of sense to take a shot with him. Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) is one of the main attractions in our favorite matchup. And if I had to choose between him and Tyrese Haliburton ($9,500), I would probably try to find the guard value elsewhere and roll with the rookie. Wemby will be very popular and could garner exposure up to 50 percent, and the slim slate may not have enough alternative routes to keep pace with his potential total. Despite his popularity, I'll use him in several lineups to keep pace with the field.

Another potential route to profit involves two secondary elites, namely Cade Cunningham ($8,300) and Miles Bridges ($8,600). We'd have to make some significant sacrifices to get Wemby, Cunningham and Bridges in the same lineup. But If I were to go with only two options, I would select Wemby and Bridges as my top two above 8k.

Also consider: Evan Mobley, CLE ($8,100) vs. NYK

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Orlando talent is scattered through the midrange of the pool, yet they all seem to be a bit overvalued. Given the option, I'd rather spend down in this range and reach for a third elite.

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($7,100) @ CLE

I'd want a slightly lower salary for DiVincenzo, but I like him in cash contests due to the incredibly steady floor that's unlikely to crack regardless of the opponent. His long-range stroke is currently dialed in and he's proven difficult to fade as a lock to start every night.

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($5,900) vs. IND

I'm definitely tempted by a Devin Vassell ($7,900) add, though Johnson's work as a sixth man should take on more importance given the feverish pace of this matchup. The Pacers are excellent up front and Jeremy Sochan might find himself in trouble opposite Pascal Siakam ($8,200), who just missed the cut in the elite category. Johnson can stretch the floor better than Sochan, and I think that method will siphon more production his way.

Isaiah Stewart, DET ($5,400) @ ORL

I've been wondering when the Pistons would start to consider a consistent tandem of Stewart and Jalen Duren to improve their fortunes, and they managed to beat the Bulls in their ninth win using that exact formula. I can't fault those who would rather go with Duren. But with better ways to fill the center position, I'm fine taking Stewart off the board with his dual eligibility. The Pistons may not be able to handle Toronto, though they have a much better chance for success with Stewart and Duren in the first unit.

Gary Trent, TOR ($4,900) vs. CHA

We'll need to make some bold predictions for output now that Barnes is out. And while I think Olynyk is the safest play, other positions will have to generate more production. Trent is currently entrenched as the off-guard. And while the new lineup should yield opportunities for RJ Barrett ($7,500), Trent represents a much cheaper way to get involved. I'd like an additional position of eligibility for him, but I'm fine with using him as a budget play at SG. Jakob Poeltl ($7,400) will also be a viable center option for us since Wembanyama qualifies at PF.

Vasilije Micic, CHA ($4,600) vs. CHA

Charlotte's new backcourt addition deserves a look. There's no doubt Tre Mann is a little overworked. And while you won't get a lot of scoring from Micic, he's very reliable for assists who can mimic Ricky Rubio-like production through substantial dime-dropping. Along with Trent, Micic helps make a Wembanyama add feasible while probably counting on low rostership.

Also consider: Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,500)vs. DET

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.