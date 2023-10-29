NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate will exclude the earlier matchups and focus on the five-game offering that begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Our top contest for the evening is the $150k NBA Shot, which has a $7 entry fee and gives $30,000 to first place.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Sunday's battle between the Hawks and Bucks projects the highest total on the slate (238), and Milwaukee won out with the highest team exposure in our builds. Conversely, the Sixers and Trail Blazers produced the lowest total by a wide margin, though Portland got some action due to some value options.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

GSW Stephen Curry (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Draymond Green (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Jonathan Kuminga (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Curry still has a chance to play, but I wouldn't endorse a direct pivot here. If he misses, expect more output to flow through Chris Paul ($7,800) and Klay Thompson ($5,900). As for Green and Kuminga, Moses Moody ($4,400) would likely see a boost in a Kumnga absence, and Kevon Looney's ($5,900) usage would probably increase to about 30 minutes if Green misses as expected.

MIL Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Middleton will likely be out again, and Pat Connaughton ($4,000) will be his direct pivot. Bobby Portis ($5,000) is also an option.

ELITE PLAYERS

We're presented with some interesting scenarios at $9,000 and above. The world is abuzz after Damian Lillard's ($9,800) debut with the Bucks, and this may be the last week we see him under 10k. He's in the fastest-paced game of the night and difficult to fade. The best five-figure player for me is Anthony Davis ($10,800). He and Domantas Sabonis only clashed once last season. And while both posted double-doubles, Davis registered the better number with a 24/14/3 line that included three blocked shots. I don't think any remaining players in this range are must-haves unless you are keen on getting Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) in some of your lineups.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

The midrange is a little thin tonight, so I'll extend my target range for this section to $5,700.

Paul George, LAC ($8,300) vs. SAS

I have no problem with Kawhi Leonard at $8,700, but I think the $400 differential is compensation that will ultimately pay off. The two carry about the same probability of being the top scorer for the Clippers, and I'll take the cheaper option for now. George also offers a nice height advantage over Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. Leonard might find himself working around Victor Wembanyama ($8,000), who I might use in about 10 percent of my lineups.

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,800) vs. GSW

I don't think the public is buying in on VanVleet in Houston, and I can't say I blame them. I predict low rostership and even though he'll vie for the high score in the backcourt with Jalen Green, he'll set up well against a Golden State backcourt that may be shorthanded without Curry. VanVleet averaged 19 points and 8.5 assists over his first two games, and that's good enough for me. I'm looking for 5x value and above and I think he'll exceed that.

Clint Capela, ATL ($6,300) @ MIL

I'll be the first to say I didn't expect Capela to come out of the gate this hot. He's also receiving a few more minutes than I expected, and I'm fine with him squaring up opposite Brook Lopez ($5,700) as long as Giannis places his focus elsewhere. If you look back to last season, Capela posted two double-doubles in three meetings against the Bucks. If you want to get a little more unique, you could also take Lopez at his salary that is low enough to get to 5x value.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,200) @ SAC

Russell vs. De'Aaron Fox should be entertaining, but I like how the former looked in the preseason and started with two balanced stat lines. You can't find better assist targets than Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and Sacramento's defense will undoubtedly be tested against a healthy Lakers squad.

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($6,000) @ MIL

The sharps may look at Johnson and go elsewhere due to the potential face-off against Giannis, though I'm not sure the Greek Freak will be on him. Saddiq Bey is probably the likeliest target, and we've already seen how well he's shooting so far. Malik Beasley is an experienced defender, but youth and a height advantage should win out in that matchup.

Also consider: Jerami Grant, POR ($6,300) @ PHI

VALUE PLAYS

We mentioned potential values like Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis in the injury section, so keep them in mind. Here are four more salary-saving options I'm high on this evening.

Harrison Barnes, SAC vs. LAL

Barnes always plays well against the Lakers, and we've already seen how he can explode in the right scenario after a 33-point barrage against the Jazz in the opener. Kevin Huerter has started off slowly while Barnes is a cinch to log at least 30 minutes in this matchup.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,300) vs. GSW

I was surprised at Smith's salary, especially after an encouraging start to the season. The Rockets may not make the playoffs, but they'll be improved and Smith's play toward the end of last season signals a breakout year ahead if he can stay on the floor. He can get close to a double-double, which would be an optimal goal against the Warriors. You could also do a cheap pivot and take Dillon Brooks ($4,600).

Scoot Henderson, POR ($5,000) @ PHI

We should expect some variance from Henderson as the season begins, and he'll face added pressure with Anfernee Simons (thumb) out for a while. Still, I'm encouraged by the possibility of James Harden's potential return. While the backcourt won't be an absolute mess, Harden's insertion will cause a little havoc and Henderson could be able to rise to the moment and fare well against players he watched as a toddler. The low salary is incredibly enticing, as he only needs 25 FDFP to reach 5x value. If he registers more assists, I think he can get there.

Christian Wood, LAL ($4,300) @ SAC

Wood's dual eligibility is what I like most about the selection. And though his numbers will jump around quite a bit, he should be useful until the team gets Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) back in a few weeks. Wood notched a double-double against Phoenix in his last outing and will face a less challenging defense in Sacramento. $4,300 is also way too low for him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.