NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14

There are a total of six games on tap in the NBA on Thursday night, but FanDuel's main slate encompasses only the first four. That naturally defaults us to a fairly narrow player pool that's unfortunately made smaller by some injury concerns to big-name players. We'll look to navigate some potential and confirmed absences while hunting for the value plays those can often result in.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 3/14 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics (-6) (O/U: 227.0)

Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets (-8) (O/U: 226.5)

Los Angeles Clippers (-6) at *Chicago Bulls (O/U: 214.5)

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks (-7.5) (O/U: 220.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

We only have one team on a back-to-back set in the Bulls tonight, and they could particularly feel the effects of playing twice in a 24-hour period. Not only was the front end an overtime track meet against the ultra-fast-paced Pacers, but Chicago also saw Coby White go down with a hip injury that will keep him out Thursday. The projected totals are also a bit on the discouraging side given they're capped at 227 as of midday, but at least the point spread don't portend any blowouts.

Injury Situations to Monitor

James Harden, LAC (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Harden can't suit up, Bones Hyland could be due for a spot start at point guard.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Leonard is unable to go, Amir Coffey and Norman Powell could be among the most direct beneficiaries, although James Harden (shoulder) and Paul George would be the ones set to see the biggest bumps in usage.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown can't suit up, Jayson Tatum will be set for even more opportunities than usual, while Sam Hauser could enter the starting five.

Coby White, CHI (hip): OUT

In White's absence, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso or even Jevon Carter could take on primary ball-handling duties, while the rest of the starting five will have extra opportunity as well.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (hamstring): OUT

In Porzingis' ongoing absence, Al Horford could be set for a spot start at center.

Other notable injuries:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (hamstring): PROBABLE

Malik Beasley, MIL (back): QUESTIONABLE

Eric Gordon, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Alperen Sengun, HOU (ankle): OUT

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Russell Westbrook, LAC (hand): OUT

De'Anthony Melton, PHI (back): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Marvin Bagley, WAS (back): OUT

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Thursday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Kevin Durant ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo is now dealing with some hamstring soreness but is expected to suit up, and he'll be looking to eclipse 50 FD points for the fourth straight game while facing a short-handed 76ers squad he put up 54.9 FD points against in 35 minutes the last time he faced them.

Tatum will already be due for elevated usage Thursday with Porzingis out, and he'll see even more opportunity if Jaylen Brown also sits out with his hip issue.

Durant has been in vintage form of late, scoring 55.6 to 63 FD points in three of his past four games, and he should have no playing time concerns attached Thursday for a marquee matchup against the Celtics.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,400)

Booker's matchup against the Celtics and the fact he scored 45.7 FD points in 38 minutes in his return from a four-game absence Monday should make him very popular.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,400)

DeRozan just scored 68.3 FD points against the Pacers on Wednesday, and despite the concerns about fatigue Thursday, the fact Coby White will sit out for Chicago should make DeRozan extremely popular on the small slate.

Paul George, LAC ($8,200)

Despite the fact George scored just 28.1 FD points against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, he should be popular at his salary with the probability at least one of Kawhi Leonard or James Harden sits out Thursday.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($8,200)

Vucevic should be another beneficiary of increased usage stemming from the absence of White, which should help keep the big man highly rostered despite some recent modest outputs.

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($8,100)

VanVleet will once again take the floor without Alperen Sengun on Thursday and checks in having scored over 40 FD points in two straight, including 49.9 in his first full game without the big man Tuesday.

Key Values

Alex Caruso, CHI vs. LAC ($5,800)

As alluded to previously, Caruso could have a chance to serve as a primary ball handler Thursday with White sidelined, given the former's past experience at point guard. Whether or not that comes to fruition, Caruso should be one of the beneficiaries of increased usage, and he checks in averaging 38.9 FD points per 36 minutes with White off the floor this season. Caruso also went off for 43.9 FD points against the Pacers in Wednesday's overtime win, and he also has tallies of 28.1, 37.2 and 41.6 FD points within his last six games overall. While the fluctuations in his production make him ideally suited for tournaments, White's absence could offer an extra layer of security Thursday.

Jock Landale, HOU vs. WAS ($5,600)

Landale came through nicely as a value recommendation Tuesday in the first game of Alperen Sengun's absence, producing 31.3 FD points in 25 minutes against the Spurs. The matchup gets even better Thursday, as the Wizards come in allowing an NBA-high 38.7 offensive efficiency rating to centers, including a league-high 59.9 percent shooting to the position. Washington is also conceding an NBA-high 62.7 FD points per game to centers for the season, and the fact they're allowing the second-most points in the paint per road game (60.4) works in Landale's favor as well – he scores just under 67.0 percent of his points in that part of the floor.

Corey Kispert, WAS at HOU ($5,300)

Kispert makes for an intriguing play on the other side of the Wizards-Rockets battle, having posted 20.8 to 35 FD points in his last three games. Kispert is shooting a blistering 57.6 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range, during that brief span, and he should retain a starting shooting guard role Thursday against a Rockets team that's allowed 41.7 FD points per contest to the position in the last 30 games. Kispert has scored over 25 FD points on 11 occasions overall this season, giving him the upside to serious consideration for tournaments at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ayo Dosunmu, CHI vs. LAC ($6,300); Norman Powell, LAC at CHI ($5,700)

