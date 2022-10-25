NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a modest four-game slate, and the injury report has a number of notable names on it. However, there are still stars to choose from, along with a solid array of mid-tier and value plays, some which are made even more attractive by possible absences on their squads.

Slate Overview

Detroit Pistons (+5) at Washington Wizards (-5) (O/U: 223.0 points)

Dallas Mavericks (-4.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (+4.5) (O/U: 225.5 points)

Los Angeles Clippers (-10) at Oklahoma City Thunder (+10) (O/U: TBD)

Golden State Warriors (+2.5) at Phoenix Suns (-2.5) (O/U: 225.0 points)

With three out of the four games on Tuesday's slate sporting close spreads, we should have a good environment for DFS purposes. The injuries do lend a wild-card quality to the night, however, and it's certainly possible that hitting on at least couple players that will step up to fill the vacuums will be necessary to score big in tournaments.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (hip): OUT

With SGA out, Tre Mann is likely to handle starting point guard duties, and the remainder of OKC's starting five should see elevated usage.

Paul George, LAC (illness): OUT

With George out, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard should see plenty of minutes at two-guard, while Kawhi Leonard could also enjoy a bigger role off the bench and the rest of the starting five will see elevated usage.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (concussion): OUT

Ingram's absence should lead to Devonte' Graham entering the starting five at two guard, while the rest of the starting five should see solid spikes in usage.

Zion Williamson, NOP (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Williamson manages to suit up, he'll be in line for an even bigger role than usual with Ingram out due to his concussion. If Zion sits out, Larry Nance should move into the starting five at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Josh Giddey, OKC (ankle): OUT

Herbert Jones, NOP (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Morris, LAC (personal): OUT

Marvin Bagley, DET (knee): OUT

Alec Burks, DET (foot): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo, GSW (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Luka Doncic ($11,200) and Stephen Curry ($10,200)

Doncic has gotten off to an explosive start with 53.8 and 64.4 FD points in his first two games, and he'll face a short-handed Pelicans backcourt that will be without Brandon Ingram (concussion).

Curry has come down to 43 FD points in his last two games after opening the season with a tally of 61.7 against the Lakers. Although he did generate a 57.8 FD-point effort in one of three games against the Suns last season, he was held to 22.6 and 33.5 FD points in the other two contests.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,500)

Booker has turned in a trio of trademark efforts to open the season, scoring 42.2 to 47.3 FD points. His safe floor and reasonable salary should keep him very popular on the small slate.

CJ McCollum, NOP ($8,300)

McCollum is already averaging 41.9 FD points over the first three games, and he'll be in even more lineups than usual with Ingram out of action.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,100)

Williamson is averaging 38.5 FD points per game, and if he's announced as available with his hip injury, he'll be in plenty of lineups with Ingram sidelined.

Bradley Beal, WAS ($7,800)

Beal has put up 33.2 to 39.3 FD points in his first three games and is shooting an outstanding 61.7 percent in that span.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($7,000)

It remains to be seen if Paul George's absence will lead to any minutes increase off the bench for Leonard. There's a perception of such though, which -- when combined with his affordable salary -- should lead to a high roster rate.

Key Values

Isaiah Stewart, DET at WAS ($6,000)

Stewart will take the floor with two days of rest and has started off the new season averaging 29.8 FD points over his first three contests. That sample includes a pair of games over 30 FD points, and with the big man now making a concerted effort to space the floor, he could carries the potential for more scoring upside. Tuesday, he'll face a Wizards squad that ranks in the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency allowed to centers (29.7 percent), along with 55.1 FD points per game to the position. Stewart already has a pair of double-digit scoring and rebounding efforts apiece in the first three games and could once again deliver on his reasonable salary.

Ivica Zubac, LAC at OKC ($5,700)

Zubac went cold on the offensive front against the Suns on Sunday and logged only 21 minutes, leaving him with just 11.8 FD points. However, the big man had generated 45.9 and 23.1 in his first two games, and Tuesday, he'll face a Thunder team surrendering the most FD points per game to centers in the early going while also ranking No. 27 in offensive efficiency allowed to fives (40.3) and in the paint (68.0 percent). Zubac should also see a bump in usage without Paul George available, a circumstance in which the big man averaged 38.3 FD points per 36 minutes last season.

Tre Mann, OKC vs. LAC ($4,800)

As mentioned earlier, Mann should be in line for starting point guard duties Tuesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of action. Mann has already started the season with scores of 19.1 to 22.8 FD points in the first three games while averaging 26.3 minutes per contest, and last season, he averaged 27.9 percent usage and 33.5 FD points per 36 minutes with both SGA and Josh Giddey (ankle) unavailable. The Clippers won't have George's defense available, either, and L.A. is already allowing 50.9 FD points per game to point guards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luguentz Dort, OKC vs. LAC ($6,200); John Wall, LAC at OKC ($5,700)

