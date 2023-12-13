NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're serving up the FanDuel recommendations for Wednesday's nine-game slate. The NBA action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Highest Totals: IND/MIL (258.5), NOP/WAS (240.5), ATL/TOR (240)

Back-to-Back Games: LAL, PHX

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHO Kevin Durant (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Durant could end up taking the court Wednesday. Revert to the remainder of the starting lineup if he is absent.

UTA John Collins (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (thigh) - OUT

Collins missed his last game and may still be under the weather. The Jazz shuffled the lineup around to include Ochai Agbaji to little effect. The Clarkson injury will put him out for a while, so it's a good opportunity for Collin Sexton ($5,100) to log significant playing time.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have no shortage of talent at the top, and if Durant misses, I am keen to pay up and take Devin Booker ($10,800) against the Nets. If Durant suits up, Tyrese Haliburton ($11,000) makes a lot of sense, especially when considering his 61-FDFP beatdown on Milwaukee six days ago. If the high salary makes you nervous, Damian Lillard ($9,100) has an opportunity to beat value on the other side of the matchup.

As we move down, Scottie Barnes ($8,900) has value against the Hawks, and he's had the opportunity to log the regression game after a monstrous triple-double against Charlotte. The stats show that Mitchell Robinson's (ankle) injury is helping out Julius Randle ($8,500) more favorably than Isaiah Hartenstein, and it's a great spot against a short-handed Utah squad. Randle is probably my favorite play of the night.

For help in the 8k range at SF or PF, give Kyle Kuzma ($7,900) solid consideration against the Pelicans.

Also consider: Mikal Bridges, BKN ($8,000) @ PHX

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,600) @ MIA

Let's take the upside potential for Bridges against the Heat. He didn't have his best game against Miami two days ago, but the scheme of Caleb Martin and Orlando Robinson won't be a surprise this time around, and Bridges should be able to find a way around them to make a significant impact.

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($6,800) vs. LAL

I concede that Johnson isn't a flashy pick, but the Spurs will need his help against the Lakers, and although I anticipate LeBron James will guard him, his salary is low enough to take a shot. He's met or exceeded 5x value at this salary in four of the last five games.

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP ($6,600) @ WAS

Daniel Gafford is banged up, and the Pelicans have leaned on Valanciunas recently. He's enjoyed an excellent run over the past seven games, averaging 16.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots. Although Orlando Robinson ($5,200) is still one of the best interior values, going with Valanciunas will almost certainly reap benefits.

Dennis Schroder, TOR ($6,300) vs. ATL

Schroder exploded for 49.4 FDFP in his last game, and although his floor is typically much lower, he may find success against the Hawks, as Trae Young may be a step slower due to a lingering shoulder injury. Schroder has not been particularly accurate this season, but it's feasible to ride the upward trend at this salary.

Also consider: Brandon Ingram, NOP ($7,800) @ WAS

VALUE PLAYS

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($5,900) @ PHX

If Bridges' salary scares you, I'd consider Johnson, who finds himself in a revenge scenario against his former team. Johnson hasn't met the Suns in a regular-season game, and although Mikal Bridges is in a similar revenge spot, we can take a flier on Johnson at a lower salary. I like him even more if Durant misses.

Herbert Jones, NOP ($5,800) @ WAS

Although the Pelicans are back to full health and are chock-full of playmakers, Jones is still making an impact. His defensive skills keep him in the rotation consistently, and there seems to be no sign of phasing him out after CJ McCollum shuffled the starting lineup back to the original scheme. Zion Williamson is dealing with an ankle sprain, so the team will rely more on Jones against the Wizards.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($5,100) vs. IND

Portis is at a decent price against the Pacers, and the Bucks will need his support against Myles Turner in the interior. Although Turner can stand in the paint and rack up boards at will, Portis is aggressive enough to outplay him and has shown success against the Pacers in the past.

Also consider: Buddy Hield, IND ($5,800) @ MIL, Josh Hart, NYK ($5,500) @ UTA

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.