NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 29

We have an 11-game NBA slate for Wednesday, and we'll cover the best play for FanDuel's nine-game contest below. Let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

CHA Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

While I would prefer Nick Smith in this spot, he's had a couple of subpar games. Vasilije Micic ($4,800) is a decent low-cost option against the Nets.

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Al Horford (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Sam Hauser (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

It's conceivable that all three players will be able to play. For those who want to target the Celtics against Chicago, I recommend looking at the starting lineup before game lock.

PHI Paul George (finger) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - OUT

I will roll with Kelly Oubre ($7,200) during George's absence, and it looks like Guerschon Yabusele ($6,100) is set up for another start.

CHI Zach LaVine (personal) - OUT

LaVine could be out of action for the remainder of the week while on paternity leave. I see no clear budget pivot here, so revert to the starters.

WSH Alex Sarr (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Jonas Valanciunas ($5,200) will likely see a larger role if Sarr is sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have six players atop the player poll with $10k-plus salaries. Domantas Sabonis ($10,600) is my favorite player of the group, as he'll take on a short-handed Philly frontcourt. I'm also a big fan of his dual eligibility.

Also consider: Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($10,100) vs. SAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,700) vs. BKN

Injury absences have affected Charlotte's frontcourt muscle, and I expect Bridges to turn in a good number against the Nets, who have been forgiving to opposing big men.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,600) @ MIA

Although Donovan Mitchell is always a tempting prospect has posted game-high totals frequently. His salary is starting to align with his value, but he's still worth it at this number.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($7,200) @ NOP

I'd like to see a lower number for Washington, but I think he's perfectly suitable for this spot against the Pelicans. His lofty rebound totals, matched with a solid shot volume, make him a reliable addition.

VALUE PLAYS

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI ($5,900) @ BOS

Absences from LaVine and potentially Coby White should open up the door somewhat for Dosunmu, who will likely find his way into the starting lineup over the course of the week.

Other values, with one selection per position:

PG/SG Jrue Holiday, MIL ($5,300)

SG/SF Duncan Robinson, MIA ($4,900)

SF/SG Ausar Thompson, DET ($5,200)

PF/SF Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,800)

