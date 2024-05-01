NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's slate features an elimination game in Boston for the Heat, while the Clippers and Mavericks will battle for the series lead in Los Angeles. Action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and I've got my favorite recommendations at your disposal. Let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Unlike previous years, finding a similar slate to post previous optimal lineups hasn't presented itself yet, but it will be a focal point of my articles once we reach the semifinals. The DAL/LAC game is the favored contest in terms of pace and projected total, and our endorsements reflect that preference. You'll find that the pool is heavy at the top and bottom -- there aren't many feasible options in the 7k range.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (calf) - OUT

Al Horford ($5,900) will probably see a salary increase moving forward as Porzingis is expected to be out for at least a week, but he's still below 6k and possesses dual eligibility. We will probably see a bit more of Luke Kornet ($3,600) in relief.

MIA Jaime Jaquez (hip) - OUT

Jaquez joins an injury list that's already brimming over for the Heat. Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) are still unavailable. Figuring out the best pivot here will be difficult, but Haywood Highsmith ($4,300) has received more minutes than Duncan Robinson ($3,600) in relief. Highsmith is the safer pivot in this scenario.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT

Leonard will remain out. Direct pivots for Leonard aren't the way to go, but there's value throughout the rest of the starting lineup with Leonard unavailable.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($12,000) is the only player above 10k in Wednesday's player pool and is $2,100 away from the next expensive option. Despite voluminous totals, we sacrifice too much salary to make such a move, so I'm excluding him from consideration today.

After Jokic, there are only six players listed at 8k or more, and it's safe to roster at least two of them. Taking Kyrie Irving ($9,300) at this price seems to be a slightly better move than James Harden ($9,100), and I would rather get involved with the Clippers via Paul George ($8,600). A George/Harden duo isn't a bad way to go, but we can get better diversification with Irving. I will opt for a cheaper center in most of my lineups, but Bam Adebayo ($8,500) remains the luxury option at the position.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($7,600) vs MIA

I will always run a two-player deviation from the endorsements I list here, and White was the guy I played who didn't make my Monday article. He delivered in a big way with 55 FDFPs in Game 4, so I'm promoting him tonight. The salary is still higher than I'd like, but he's a better value than Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum at the moment.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,000) vs. DAL

At only $6,000, Zubac needs 30 FDFPs to match 5x value. He's come close to or beaten that number in three of four games against the Mavericks, and I expect a similar result this evening, The various Dallas big men have shown impressive flashes of production, but none of them have been particularly effective against Zubac, who has used a nifty floater in the paint to frustrate the Mavericks up front.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($5,800) @ LAC

Washington has been a fixture in the starting five in this series. Matched with dual eligibility, his lower salary presents a great value-beating opportunity. His shot was off in Game 4, but the five-point loss should be a clear sign that increased production from Washington is the way to win the series. Dereck Lively ($4,000) is quite cheap and could also be used at the center position, but only if you are desperate for cash.

Norman Powell, LAC ($4,500) vs. DAL

Choosing between Powell and Terance Mann ($4,700) as the best utility man for the Clippers is a little tricky, but Powell got his perimeter game back up to speed in Game 4 while Mann struggled. Powell is a cost-saving measure that could yield value-beating upside at this salary, allowing us to spend more in the 8k range.

Derrick Jones, DAL ($4,000) @ LAC

Aside from Game 1, Jones has shattered 5x value at this salary. With 32 FDFPs in Game 4, it's hard to ignore this value, although we run a risk of applying too many Mavericks to our roster if we don't diversify a bit. Due to the team restrictions, you should probably keep Lively out of your plans if you want to go with Jones, Irving and Washington. Jones is a variance-filled pick, but the bounce-back game was an encouraging sign.

Also consider: Caleb Martin, MIA ($5,500) @ BOS

