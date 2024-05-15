NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Cavaliers are facing elimination and will try to fend off Boston in a critical Game 5, and the Mavericks/Thunder battle is destined for a Game 6 as the 2-2 deadlock will be broken by evening's end. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got all the bases covered with the best endorsements for FanDuel's DFS contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes. Let's begin by looking at the Game 4 winning lineup for one of FanDuel's most popular contests to gain some perspective.

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 63.1 (55.1%)

PG Darius Garland 48.1 (50.7%)

SG Luguentz Dort 29.6 (35.5%)

SG Caris LeVert 37.5 (79.9%)

SF Max Strus 38.9 (44.7%)

SF Derrick Jones 33.1 (20.8%)

PF Jayson Tatum 58.7 (55.0%)

PF P.J. Washington 35.4 (62.1%)

C Chet Holmgren 43.8 (31.2%)

Production absorption from Donovan Mitchell's absence was the name of the game for the winning lineup as Garland, LeVert and Strus were used to excellent effect. We followed the preliminary script of a Mitchell limitation and used Garland in the article, but the scratch compelled me to pivot from Aaron Wiggins and Jaylen Brown to get LeVert and Evan Mobley involved.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

Obviously, Donovan Mitchell's (calf) status looms large for Game 5. Almost every decision we make is centered around him. We have to make some kind of determination to make our article worthwhile, so I will assume that Mitchell takes the floor in some capacity as the Cavaliers try to avoid elimination. I will refrain from endorsing him unless reports later in the day show Mitchell in the starting five. I liked using Darius Garland ($6,800) during Mitchell's absence, but the numbers show that he's far less effective with Mitchell on the floor. Garland is off my list if Mitchell starts.

Jarrett Allen (ribs), Luka Doncic (ankle) and Caris LeVert (knee) are also on the injury report, but Doncic and LeVert are likely to play. I won't be using Doncic or Allen, but LeVert ($6,500) will get some exposure if Mitchell misses again.

ELITE PLAYERS

We nailed the correct elites in our previous coverage of this slate, and we will go back to the well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,200) and Jayson Tatum ($10,200). Contrary to the stars' claims in the commercials, playoff mode is a thing, and both of these guys are verifying it. I see no need to deviate here, and both guys will be clicked right away as I make my initial build. Beginning with them leaves you with an average of $5,514 per slot remaining, so we'll need to dip below that number a few times.

Evan Mobley ($8,000) has only eclipsed 40 FDFPs once in this series, but I will use him if the Cavaliers sit Jarrett Allen again. His value is immediately diluted upon quality minutes from his frontcourt counterpart, but I won't hesitate to use him if Allen stays out.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,800) vs. DAL

Most of my effort to get below the $5,514 number revolves around getting Holmgren involved. While I think other big men are perfectly viable, Holmgen's salary is too cheap to ignore, and he has the strongest chance of exceeding 5x value. I just want to set and forget the position and find value elsewhere.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($6,300) vs. CLE

Holiday appeared in 40 playoff games with the Bucks, averaging a solid 17.9 points, 7.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds over that span. Although Games 1 and 2 weren't great for Holiday, he's balled out over the past two contests with value-crushing numbers. I would hesitate with Holiday if his salary approached $7k, but he's way too cheap to ignore at this salary level. I'm taking him over Derrick White ($6,000) for $300 more.

Max Strus, CLE ($5,000) @ BOS

Strus is as streaky as they come, but it will be hard to avoid him as we struggle to raise the average salary per slot. Depending on a great night at the perimeter is always a concern for Strus, but the Mtchell-less scheme that Cleveland employed put a lot of pressure on Strus to perform. He played 43 minutes before fouling out in Game 4, and he delivered the kind of night beyond the arc that he needs to achieve maximum value. If he can replicate that with some quality secondary numbers, Strus should be worthwhile, especially with Mitchell potentially limited.

Luguentz Dort, OKC ($4,600) vs. DAL

Dort has shown up with value-beating numbers throughout the playoffs. You can't depend on him every night, but he fits the bill as a high-value target who follows below the average needed after the Gilgeous-Alexander/Tatum initial build. Dort's defensive effectiveness doesn't show up on paper, but his shot volume provides enough production to keep him involved.

Derrick Jones, DAL ($4,200) @ OKC

Where else do we go for value? Look no further than Jones, who was a component in Game 4's optimal lineup and also showed up in my most successful build of the evening. Doncic looks tired in this series, and Kyrie Irving hasn't done enough to help him out. Enter guys like Jones and P.J. Washington ($7,100), who have kept the team above water. Unfortunately, I think Washington's salary has jumped too high, so his usage is capped, but Jones is still very undervalued, and his salary is exactly what we need to stay below the salary cap.

After getting most of our wish list in, we're left with a need for value at power forward. I'm not thrilled with Al Horford ($5,000), but his high usage forces us to take another chance on him. If I'm looking for potential upside, I would almost rather go low and hope for a similar total from Jaylin Williams ($3,700), especially if it allows for an upgrade at another position.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.