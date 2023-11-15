NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's slate features eight games of DFS action for your perusal. The action begins at the usual 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff, and we'll run down our best endorsements for FanDuel gameplay.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

ATL Trae Young (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

Young was out to witness the birth of his second child, and it's unclear if he will return to the court. The matchup against the Knicks has a high projected total, so getting Dejounte Murray ($8,900) involved is a decent idea, and I expect Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,900) to see a spike if Young is out.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Jaylen Brown (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford ($4,800) would be the obvious pivot if Porzingis is unable to take the floor.

CHI DeMar DeRozan (personal) - OUT

We'll discuss ways to account for DeRozan's absence later in the article.

NYK RJ Barrett (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Barrett's status is unclear, but Josh Hart ($5,300) could be a nice budget play if Barrett is still sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

It's an interesting slate, as I see very few top players who are absolute locks for the slate relative to their salary. Luka Doncic ($12,000) is in a fast-paced matchup against the Wizards, but his limited eligibility at point guard is tough to stomach when you consider the value you will find further down the list at the position. If I wanted to spend up in the backcourt, I would far prefer Donovan Mitchell ($9,700), who will be in a fast-paced shootout against the Trail Blazers. Further down, I think we've found our best choice for center in Nikola Vucevic ($8,200) against the Magic when you consider the salary and potential upside.

Also consider: Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,000) @ ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,900) vs. ORL

LaVine is the answer for DeMar DeRozan's absence. I like his salary a lot, and though I realize some lower-cost pivots will move into the lineup, it will be up to LaVine to take over as the top scorer for the Bulls. DeRozan's absence is another reason I was high on Vucevic, and though Orlando is a much better team than advertised, we should take advantage of this absence and reap the benefits Wednesday.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,500) @ POR

I see a solid road win for the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and I like Mobley and Jarrett Allen ($6,200) sizing up against Deandre Ayton and the undersized Trail Blazers. The matchup is taking me off some of my usual Portland favorites, although I still think Shaedon Sharpe ($7,300) will turn in a fantasy-worthy total.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($6,600) @ PHI

I still can't get my head around this price for Holiday, especially if Jaylen Brown sits out. Though I can justify $7k, this salary is still way too low. His defensive abilities don't translate to hard fantasy data, but the upside potential is still too great for this amount.

Caris LeVert, CLE ($6,100) @ POR

I apologize for ringing Cleveland's bell so often, but in the event that you choose to fade Mitchell, I think it's imperative to take LeVert at this meager price. It's usually prudent to have a clear idea why you're buying low, and I realize that while we provided few elite endorsements, you should always treat advice articles as a roadmap rather than a fixed path. I often use a standard two-player deviation OFF of my own endorsements, so even if you aren't clear why you're leaving room, it will allow you to slide in an additional guy in the 8-9k range that will be less popular. This paragraph was more about strategy and less about LeVert, but he's currently the best sixth man in the league, and I plan on using him.

Also consider: Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,200) @ CHI

VALUE PLAYS

Deni Avdija, WAS ($5,900) vs. DAL

Avdija's numbers haven't been anything to write home about, but he's shown glimmers of light here and there, and after a poor outing against Toronto that caused his salary to sink, he should be due for a bounce-back against Dallas. Derrick Jones and Grant Williams shouldn't present too harsh of a challenge for him.

Tyus Jones, WAS ($5,800) vs. DAL

If Jones can keep doling out assists against the Mavericks, he could be in line for a value-matching total. He may have an issue producing offense opposite Kyrie Irving, but Dallas' defense will have their hands full with Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. Jones and Jordan Poole should have their share of looks.

Cole Anthony, ORL ($5,200) @ CHI

Markelle Fultz (knee) is in line for an extended injury absence once again, and Anthony stands to see a lot of time as hiss replacement throughout the season. Although they are beginning games with Anthony Black, he hasn't done much to hold on to that job. Anthony has spent his fair share of days in the doghouse, but he has more upside than Black at this point, regardless of the layout in the starting lineup.

Also consider: Khris Middleton, MIL ($5,400) @ TOR

