NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Perhaps there's a bit of mischief in the NBA AI, because there's no human element that would think that a 14-game slate is a good idea. Yet, here we are with a massive offering after an off day for the league Tuesday evening. As I've said before, more games mean more lineups and more GPP shots, emphasizing single-entry GPPs to dodge the sharps who plug in 150 entries to cover all the bases.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

We got heavily involved with the Wizards and the Hornets in a fast-paced matchup, but we ignored Utah and Cleveland, who hold the highest projected total of the night. If you're looking beyond our endorsements for other opportunities, that game would be a good place to start.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL Anthony Davis (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Lakers fans are breathing a sigh of relief as Davis publicly announced that he will play. Keep tabs on him because news could turn as the day progresses. Christian Wood ($5,600) is the best option in a Davis absence.

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - OUT

It looks like Murray will be out for more than a week, and the Nuggets are still tinkering with different options. Although Reggie Jackson remains an option, Julian Strawther ($3,600) is a great budget candidate showing a usage increase in the scenario.

GSW Draymond Green (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

There's no word on when Green will return to the team, but Jonathan Kuminga ($4,400) would see more time if Green is out.

PHO Devin Booker (calf) - OUT

PHO Bradley Beal (back) - QUESTIONABLE

A lot will hinge on Beal's availability, but you have to assume the team will be carried by Kevin Durant ($10,300). Recent lineups have favored Eric Gordon ($5,600) as the best backcourt option with both players absent.

NOP CJ McCollum (lung) - OUT

We saw some crystallization in the pecking order during McCollum's absence. Jordan Hawkins ($4,300) appears to be the go-to guy for now, and his rock-bottom salary should be on everyone's radar.

MIL Khris Middleton (rest) - OUT

Middleton will take the day off Wednesday, and Jae Crowder ($4,400) will likely take his place in the starting lineup.

ELITE PLAYERS

We'll make $8,500 the minimum salary for "elite" consideration tonight.

We have 10 players on the slate with five-figure salaries. It will be hard for most of them to hit 5x value, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's ($10,100) is conspicuously low. When considering Middleton's absence, Antetokounmpo looks like an excellent play against the Pistons. I don't doubt the production of those above him, but Antetokounmpo's salary is too good to fade.

As we move down, LaMelo Ball's ($8,800) is also relatively low, and with a projected total of 241, we should give Ball max exposure. His numbers have jumped around a bit, but the upside is worth the risk. I'm also going to assume that a good night for Antetokounmpo will also spell success for Damian Lillard ($8,600), who should see his floor stabilize as he gets into the groove with the Bucks.

Also consider: Kyrie Irving, DAL ($8,500) vs. TOR, Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,700) vs. MIA

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,000) @ MIN

CJ McCollum's absence has given Williamson a little assist boost, giving him a better chance to get close to triple-double territory. The slight change makes his salary a likely value-beater, as he only needs 40 FDFP for 5x value.

Malcolm Brogdon, POR ($7,900) @ SAC

Scoot Henderson (ankle) is still not back, so Brogdon will stay in the lineup and run alongside Shaedon Sharpe. I'd like Brogdon's salary to be lower, but I think he's still an excellent candidate at $7,900. He's beaten 5x value with ease over his past two contests.

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,600) vs. LAC

The Nets face a stern test against the Clippers, but Bridges should be able to handle things, especially if he focuses more time in the backcourt. Since James Harden doesn't present much of a defensive threat, I would also be inclined to give Cam Thomas ($7,600) exposure, even though Bridges offers a more solid floor at a similar cost. Since we ate on the Nets, I would also consider Ben Simmons ($7,200), especially considering how low his utilization has been recently. He represents an excellent way to get unique.

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,600) @ SAC

Grant's dual eligibility and recent success make him a pretty easy number to call. Scoring-wise, he is on a three-game upward trend, but he needs a solid day in the secondary categories to really make a difference. The Kings are in the lower third of the league in rebound allowance against Grant's position, so he may be able to offer that added dimension to his bottom line.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,300) vs. LAL

I went back to 2022 to see how Green fared against the Lakers, and although there was only a two-game sample size, he had great evenings on both occasions. Granted, Green is part of a different backcourt in 2023, but I think that only enhances his value at home. You can fit Green at PG and SG, which helps his value further.

Also consider: Cade Cunningham, DET ($7,800) @ MIL, Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,300) vs. GSW

VALUE PLAYERS

As I said above, it's wise to get Jordan Hawkins ($4,300) involved. He's way too cheap compared to what he can deliver, so make him your best value on the slate.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($5,600) @ BKN

I haven't given you much at center, so I decided on Zubac against a team playing without Nic Claxton. Granted, Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,200) is doing well in relief, but his mid-range and perimeter shooting is what's been impressive. Brooklyn's small-ball approach should play right into Zubac's hands.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,400) @ DEN

Thompson's 2023 numbers have jumped around quite a bit, but his upside should be considered at this salary. If he can get his three-point shot dialed in, he has a chance to get close to 30 FDFP, which is where we need him at this salary point.

Daniel Gafford, WAS ($5,300) @ CHA

Gafford is back in the lineup and cleared to play, and he had a decent 36-FDFP performance in his return. This is also a good matchup against Mark Williams and the Charlotte frontcourt.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN ($4,400) vs. GSW

Caldwell-Pope is one of several players to step up in Murray's absence, and an assist boost is helping him the most. If he can match a good scoring night with some dime-dropping, he will be a cinch to beat value at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.