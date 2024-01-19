NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be eight more games to enjoy across the NBA on Friday. One matchup that stands out will be the Celtics putting their perfect home record on the line against the Nuggets. Let's try to add to the excitement of the evening by winning some cash on Yahoo. Here are some players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

LaMelo Ball, CHA vs. SA ($45): Ball has only shot 38.6 percent from the field over three games since returning from injury, though his lofty usage rate still enabled him to average 26.0 points and 3.3 three-pointers. In addition to that offensive output, he posted 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals per outing. In a battle between two of the league's worst defensive teams, expect Ball to shine.

Tre Jones, SA at CHA ($16): The Spurs moving Jones back into the starting lineup has provided a significant boost in production as he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists from the last seven appearances in that role. The key is he's logged 30 minutes per game compared to his season average of 25. The Hornets carry the lowest defensive rating, so Jones offers the potential to provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Cam Thomas, BKN at LAL ($24): Thomas has been streaky across his last eight games scoring at least 19 points four times and under 10 in the other four. He's only provided 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, so he's not contributing much else for DFS purposes. Thomas's salary doesn't come at much of a discount, making him someone to fade.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO vs. PHO ($36): Williamson continues to churn out valuable stat lines with at least 34.5 Yahoo points in five of his last six outings. He also posted two performances of at least 30 points during that span and two others with at least seven assists. The Suns don't have much size up front outside of Jusuf Nurkic, leaving Williamson with the potential to thrive inside the paint.

Jerami Grant, POR vs. IND ($28): The Pacers are a team to attack in DFS as they've played at the second-fastest pace and carry the fourth-worst defensive rating. They could also be tired with Friday being the second game of a back-to-back. Coming off a 30-point effort versus the Nets on Wednesday, Grant could take advantage in this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. PHO ($20): The Pelicans want Jones to play defense. He's barely involved offensively, which has left him with a 14.8 percent usage rate. Jones' lack of scoring upside has contributed to him scoring fewer than 19.0 Yahoo points from five of his last seven. An his role isn't likely to change anytime soon.

CENTERS

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. BKN ($52): Davis enters this matchup having racked up at least 58.5 Yahoo points in each of his last three games. Being at home on Friday sets him up with the opportunity to produce another gaudy stat line. Davis has also shot 57.9 percent from the field at home this season compared to 52.5 on the road.

Christian Wood, LAL vs. BKN ($10): Wood couldn't get anything going against the Mavs on Wednesday as he only produced two points and two rebounds over 17 minutes. Prior to that dud, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his previous six outings. There aren't many appealing value centers, so rolling out Wood at the minimum salary is worth considering in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Clint Capela, ATL at MIA ($23): Going up against Bam Adebayo is a difficult proposition. The Heat also have Jimmy Butler back from injury to further fortify their defense. Miami held Capela to 18.0 Yahoo points when these two teams last met. That likely won't help him emerge from a slump that has only seen him average 8.2 points and 7.7 rebounds across six games.

