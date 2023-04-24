NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Monday brings just two games in the NBA playoffs. First, the Heat will try to take a 3-1 lead in their series against the Bucks. The night will then finish with the Lakers hosting the Grizzlies. Let's dig into the Yahoo DFS slate and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Ja Morant, MEM at LAL ($42): Morant missed Game 2 with a hand injury but returned in Game 3. He certainly didn't look limited by the injury, scoring 45 points over 42 minutes. He shot 13-for-26 from the field and 13-for-14 from the charity stripe. Also, he chipped in nine rebounds and 13 assists. With the Grizzlies trying to avoid going down 3-1 in the series, expect them to lean heavily on Morant.

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. MIL ($10): The Heat are running out of healthy players. Tyler Herro (hand) is out, and Victor Oladipo (knee) will now join him on the sidelines. Lowry had his series-best performance in Game 3, scoring 24.7 Yahoo points over 28 minutes. The Heat would probably love for him to play around 30 minutes again, making him worth the risk at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Tyus Jones, MEM at LAL ($19): When Morant missed Game 2, Jones started and scored 30.2 Yahoo points over 36 minutes. With Morant back for Game 3, he scored 7.3 Yahoo points over 17 minutes off the bench. Now that Morant is back and healthy, Jones likely won't have a significant enough role to provide value.

Forwards

LeBron James, LAL vs. MEM ($47): James is having a great series. Over the three games, he has averaged 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He logged at least 34 minutes in each game and should continue to play a ton now that the playoffs are here. With his ability to stuff the stat sheet in so many different areas, he has among the highest floors of any player included in this slate.

Caleb Martin, MIA vs. MIL ($11): With injuries piling up for the Heat, Martin has seen his playing time increase in each game of the series. He logged 33 minutes in Game 3, scoring 30.7 Yahoo points. Expect him to at least approach 30 minutes again in this matchup, making him another Heat player with a cheap salary worth targeting.

Forward to Avoid

Dillon Brooks, MEM at LAL ($14): It has not been a good series for Brooks. Over the three games, he has shot just 32.5 percent from the field. He also commented about James after Game 2, only firing up James and the Lakers even more. To top it off, Brooks was ejected in Game 3 after hitting James in the groin area. There's no reason to even think about rolling with him in DFS with how bad he's been playing.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. MEM ($48): Davis bounced back from a quiet performance in Game 2 to score 61.9 Yahoo points in Game 3. He also scored 57.9 Yahoo points in Game 1. The Grizzlies' frontcourt is compromised with Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) out, which should continue to make it difficult for them to try and slow down Davis.

Xavier Tillman, MEM at LAL ($18): With Adams and Clarke out, the Grizzlies have turned to Tillman for extended playing time. During the regular season, he averaged 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29 games as a starter. In this series, he has scored at least 29.4 Yahoo points twice. That makes him worth considering for those who want to fade Davis.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at MIA ($23): Lopez couldn't get much going in Game 3, scoring 14.6 Yahoo points across 30 minutes. That marked the second game of the series in which he scored 21.3 Yahoo points or fewer. The Heat played at the second-slowest pace in the league during the regular season and have a solid defensive center in Bam Adebayo, so Lopez should continue to fight an uphill battle.

