NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA returns from a day off Sunday with 13 games on the schedule Monday. That leaves us with a ton of options to sift through on Yahoo. Here are some of the top players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Coby White, CHI at MIL ($22): The absence of Zach LaVine (foot) has left White with an expanded role for the Bulls. They are 4-0 since LaVine went down, with White scoring at least 37.3 Yahoo points in each game. That included a matchup against the Bucks in which he scored 41.3 Yahoo points. With the Bucks playing at the fifth-fastest pace in the league, White should have plenty of opportunities to produce another valuable stat line.

Dante Exum, DAL at MEM ($10): Injuries are piling up for the Mavericks. They will play this game without Kyrie Irving (heel), Josh Green (elbow), Grant Williams (knee) and Maxi Kleber (toe). With so many players being out lately, Exum scored 28.7 and 39.7 Yahoo points over the last two games, respectively. At the minimum salary, he could be too good to pass up.

Guard to Avoid

Kevin Huerter, SAC vs. BKN ($20): After shooting 48.5 percent from the field last season, Huerter is only shooting 44.4 percent this year. He has also seen his playing time decrease by an average of two minutes per game. The result has been him scoring 22.2 Yahoo points or fewer in seven of his last nine games. White has significantly higher upside at a similar salary.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. CHI ($51): The Bulls have been playing well lately, but their lack of interior defense is still a problem. They have faced the Bucks twice this season already. In those two games, Antetokounmpo scored 48.2 and 66.3 Yahoo points, respectively. Giannis may have one of the highest floors of any player for this slate, regardless of position.

Caleb Martin, MIA at CHA ($15): When Martin originally came back from injury, the Heat eased him back into action. However, that is firmly in his rear-view mirror, as he's logged an average of 30 minutes over the last six games. During that span, he's averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The Hornets have the second-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving Martin with a favorable opportunity to stay hot.

Forward to Avoid

Ausar Thompson, DET vs. IND ($27): Thompson has shifted to a reduced role within the second unit for the Pistons. He has logged 20 or fewer minutes in each of the last four games after being removed from the starting lineup. He didn't score more than 13.4 Yahoo points in any of them, so there's no reason to take a chance on him at his current salary.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. SA ($38): Sengun emerged from a difficult matchup against Nikola Jokic on Friday with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. While his numbers aren't as gaudy as Jokic's, Sengun has also shown his versatility by putting up 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Look for him to thrive against a Spurs team that has played at the fourth-fastest pace and has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. TOR ($10): The Knicks have already ruled out Mitchell Robinson (ankle) for this matchup. That should open up a starting spot for Hartenstein. He showed his upside when given added playing time, posting five points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 29 minutes against the Celtics on Friday. For those looking to save money at the center position, Hartenstein is at least worth considering in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. MIN ($25): This is not a good matchup for Valanciunas. The Timberwolves have the best defensive rating in the league, and their anchor on that end has been center Rudy Gobert. Gobert has been much better than he was in his first season with the Timberwolves, averaging 12.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. With so many other viable options for a 13-game slate, there's no need to take a chance on Valanciunas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.