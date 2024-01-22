NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. We have the potential for some lopsided affairs, such as when the 76ers host the Spurs. Let's dig into all of the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Dejounte Murray, ATL at SAC ($32): Trae Young (concussion) has been ruled out for this game. That should mean a leading role is in store for Murray, who has already scored at least 40.5 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. When Young was out Friday against the Heat, Murray scored 46.1 Yahoo points. He carries a high floor into this matchup.

Kevin Huerter, SAC vs. ATL ($13): Huerter dominated the Pacers on Thursday, scoring 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field. He shot 7-for-12 from behind the arc and logged 39 minutes along the way. This is a great matchup against a Hawks team that has played at the fifth-fastest pace and has the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league, so Huerter might be too good to pass up at his cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Dennis Schroder, TOR vs. MEM ($23): As the Raptors have reshaped their roster, Schroder has seen his playing time decline. He has logged 27 minutes or fewer in four of their last five games, leaving him to score 21.2 Yahoo points or fewer in all four games. The Raptors want to build around Immanuel Quickley, so expect Schroder to remain in his reduced role.

FORWARDS

Jalen Johnson, ATL at SAC ($31): Johnson has proven to be an efficient scorer for the Hawks, shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from behind the arc. He has been playing a ton with the Hawks being shorthanded, averaging 37 minutes over the last eight games. Given that Young will be out, Johnson should once again spend a lot of time in the floor. He has shown excellent upside, scoring at least 42.4 Yahoo points in three of his last seven games.

Alec Burks, DET vs. MIL ($10): Cade Cunningham (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Pistons, putting him on pace to miss his seventh straight game. Over the last six games without him, Burks has averaged 21.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. These two teams met Saturday, and Burks scored a whopping 53.4 Yahoo points. That will be difficult to duplicate, but with the Pistons and Bucks both ranked inside the top six in the league in pace of play, Burks could still provide excellent value.

Forward to Avoid

Max Strus, CLE at ORL ($24): Strus has taken on a prominent role with the Cavaliers, logging 33 minutes per game. However, he enters this matchup in a slump, shooting 38.2 percent from the field over his last 10 games. During that span, he averaged just 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Facing a Magic team that has the fifth-best defensive rating might not help him get back on track.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. ATL ($46): Sabonis has posted a triple-double in six of his last nine games. During that nine-game span, he has averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.0 assists. The last time he faced the Hawks, he scored 46.5 Yahoo points. Expect him to have a high floor for their rematch.

Naz Reid, MIN vs. CHA ($12): Reid is a key member of the Timberwolves' second unit, logging a career-high 23 minutes per game this season. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 27.6 Yahoo points. The Hornets have the third-worst defensive rating and given up the sixth-most rebounds per game in the league, making Reid a viable option for those looking to save money at the center position.

Center to Avoid

Jalen Duren, DET vs. MIL ($27): The Bucks are a tough matchup for opposing big men. Not only do centers have to deal with an excellent shot-blocker in Brook Lopez on the offensive end, but they have to deal with trying not to foul Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defensive end as he continues to drive into the paint. When these two teams met Saturday, Duren scored just 22.3 Yahoo points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.