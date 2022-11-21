NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let's highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, IND vs. ORL ($39): Haliburton has been excellent in so many different areas. Through 15 games, he's averaging 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers. He's also shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 85.4 percent from the free throw line. He scored 59.8 Yahoo points when these two teams met Saturday, so another stellar stat line could be coming.

Jalen Suggs, ORL at IND ($21): Suggs was also productive when these two teams last met, scoring 35.0 Yahoo points over 33 minutes. With the Magic dealing with injuries for most of the season at point guard, Suggs is averaging 5.7 assists per game. The Pacers have played at the fifth-fastest pace in the league, so Suggs should receive plenty of opportunities to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, MIN vs. MIA ($23): Russell only has a 23.0 percent usage rate this season, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. It's also more than two percentage points lower than his mark from last season. The Heat have played at the third-slowest pace in the league, so Russell could have even fewer opportunities to contribute in this game.

Forwards

Bol Bol, ORL at IND ($23): Paolo Banchero (ankle) has missed the last six games for the Magic and is still not ready to return. With Banchero out, Bol has produced four double-doubles. He narrowly missed a fifth by one rebound. After posting 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks against the Pacers on Saturday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him thrive in their rematch.

Malik Beasley, UTA at LAC ($14): Beasley has caught fire, averaging 20.3 points and 5.0 three-pointers over his last six games. He logged 28 minutes per game during that stretch and should continue to play significant minutes with Mike Conley (knee) out. This isn't the easiest of matchups considering the Clippers have the second-best defensive rating in the league, but Beasley's salary is low enough to still make him a viable option.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS at NO ($20): Green produced yet another muted stat line Sunday, finishing with four points, six rebounds and eight assists against the Rockets. His usage rate is only 12.6 percent, leaving him to average 7.9 points per game. Bol Bol has a much higher upside and a salary that is only three dollars higher, so there's no need to consider Green.

Centers

Myles Turner, IND vs. ORL ($31): When Turner is healthy, he is a productive player. Entering this matchup, he has seven straight games in which he has scored at least 31.9 Yahoo points. He also has five double-doubles over his last six games. With the Magic ailing up front, this is a matchup that Turner could exploit.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC vs. NY ($11): Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) has been ruled out for this game, dealing a significant blow to a Thunder team that is already lacking depth at center. That should leave more minutes for Robinson-Earl, who has been productive when placed into an expanded role. He has logged at least 20 minutes in a game six times, averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in those matchups. At near the minimum salary, he's a viable tournament option.

Center to Avoid

Kelly Olynyk, UTA at LAC ($19): The good news with Olynyk is that he's shooting 53.1 percent from the field. The bad news is that he only has an 18.2 percent usage rate. That has contributed to him scoring 26.2 Yahoo points or fewer in seven of his last eight games. Even though Conley is out, don't expect Olynyk to see an increase in shot attempts. Conley has spent most of his time on the floor as the Jazz's top facilitator, dishing out 7.9 assists per game. If anything, his absence could leave Olynyk with fewer easy baskets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.