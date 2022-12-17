NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

It's been a fantastic week of basketball! We've had numerous big-name players return from injury, and this sport is so much better when all of the studs are in action. One of those guys is our featured player, so, let's go ahead and start there!

Guards

Damian Lillard, POR at HOU ($39)

Dame has had an unbelievable season, and he should be in the running for MVP. The Blazers started with a 10-3 record before he got injured and enter this matchup having won five of their last seven games, which directly correlates with his return. It's no surprise when looking at his form, with Lillard scoring at least 46 Yahoo points in four straight games. He's also generating a 55-point average in that span, posting one of the largest usage rates in the NBA. That makes him tough to fade against Houston, with the Rockets surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Jrue Holiday, MIL vs. UTA ($31)

Holiday never gets the credit he deserves. This is one of the best point guards in the NBA, averaging 39.2 Y! points per game this year. One of the biggest reasons for his sensational season is that Khris Middleton has been out for most of the year, and that will be the case again here. Middleton's absence, paired with Holiday's recent success dropping at least 42 fantasy points in five of his last six games, should position him well for a major showing Saturday. Utah is an unbelievable matchup, too, ranked 20th in defensive efficiency and 23rd in points allowed. In their one matchup last season, Holiday had 52.3 Y! points.

Guard to Avoid

Tyus Jones, MEM at OKC ($21)

Jones has been incredible when filling in for Ja Morant this season, and it's inflated his numbers. The backup points guard is averaging 40 Y! points per game across 33 minutes in his five starts this year but hasn't cracked 30 fantasy points in any of the 21 games he's come off the bench. Jones is posting an 18-point average across 22 minutes a night in that reserve role. That would be a nightmarish total from a $21 player, and it takes Jones an easy fade in what could be a lopsided matchup.

Forwards

Jaren Jackson Jr, MEM at OKC ($29)

It's hard to believe that JJJ remains below $30. This has been one of the best per-minute producers this season, averaging 36.5 Yahoo points per game across 25 minutes a night. His minutes have been limited due to injury, but we expect him to get above 30 minutes a game as the season progresses. That means he could be a $40 player if he continues to produce at this rate, and he should play at that level against a 28th-ranked Thunder defense. In their two matchups this season, Jackson is averaging 41 Yahoo points per game, despite playing fewer than 26 minutes a night. Those elite per-minute numbers limit most of his risk in this potential blowout.

Jalen Williams, OKC vs. MEM ($13)

Oklahoma City could be shorthanded here. They lost Darius Bazley to an illness earlier in the week and Luguentz Dort suffered a hand injury on Friday. That's leaving this wing rotation thin, which should force Williams into a more prominent role. Jalen has been doing more recently, playing 30 minutes a night over his last 16 games, so the thin rotation should only increase his involvement. He's also averaging 23 Yahoo points per game in that span, which is all you can hope for from a $13 player. This is also a back-to-back set for OKC, and more players could be out of the rotation in a prime resting spot.

Forward to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. DAL ($18)

We're fading LeVert for all the same reasons as Jones. Caris has been commanding whenever this roster has been shorthanded but lackluster in a reserve role. In fact, LeVert is averaging 28 Yahoo points per game in his 16 starts this year but has a 19-point average in his 10 games coming off the bench. That's scary since he's been relegated back to the bench, ceding all the touches to Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Dallas is a dastardly matchup, too, ranked sixth in total defense while playing at the second-slowest pace in the NBA.

Centers

Jusuf Nurkic, POR at HOU ($26)

The Rockets are simply one of the best matchups in fantasy. Houston sits 27th in defensive efficiency while surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers. That's terrible news against Nurk, who has tallied at least 31 Yahoo points in 11 of his last 13 games. He's also providing a 36-point average in that span, and it's no surprise since his minute total has been creeping up throughout that run. In his one meeting with the Rockets earlier this season, Jusuf compiled a season-high 51 Yahoo points!

Jock Landale, PHX vs. NO ($11)

Deandre Ayton (ankle) has already been ruled out, leaving the Suns' center rotation extremely thin. Landale dropped 34 Y! points across 27 minutes of action in the last game without DA. He's simply a better offensive option than Bismack Biyombo, averaging 14.3 Y! points per game across 13 minutes a night for the season. We expect both of those totals to double here, and that's excellent from an $11 player. Facing New Orleans can be challenging, but Phoenix has to play Landale 25-plus minutes to oppose that huge frontcourt.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO at PHX ($19)

JV can be a beast when given the minutes, but his role is minuscule in New Orleans right now. Not only has Zion Williamson swallowed up some center minutes, but Larry Nance Jr has been stealing some too. That's led to Valanciunas playing just 22 minutes a night over his last 17 games. This guy can be one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA, but a 22-minute role for a $19 player is horrible. Facing Phoenix is pitiful, too, with the Suns sitting eighth in points allowed. In their last two matchups less than 10 days ago, JV combined for just 39 Y! points in some ugly outings.

