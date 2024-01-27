NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is some bizarre scheduling for a Saturday slate. We have 10 games in total, but only six of them make up the main card beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Having six games is the perfect amount for DFS because it's not too many to be overwhelmed with, but there are still plenty of great options out there. With that said, let's get started with two guards who have turned their season around over the last month!

GUARD

D'Angelo Russell, LAL at GSW ($26)

Russell being relegated to the bench a few weeks ago clearly motivated him because he's been a different player since his reinsertion into the starting lineup. D-Lo has scored at least 32 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games, averaging 43 Y! points per game in that span. He's also averaging 37 minutes and 19 shots a game in that stretch, which is the role we saw when he was an All-Star for the Nets. A matchup with the Warriors only adds to his intrigue, ranked 22nd in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Collin Sexton, UTA at CHA ($25)

Playing just 17 minutes in his most recent outing is horrifying, but Sexton has been sensational over the last month. He had at least 33 Yahoo points in seven straight outings before that limited workload and still had 24 Y! points across 17 minutes in that rare stinker. That shows just how well he's playing right now, averaging 39 fantasy points per game in that span, despite playing fewer than 27 minutes a night. He shouldn't need much more playing time than that to slaughter Charlotte, posting the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Guard to Avoid

Jrue Holiday, BOS vs. LAC ($25)

Holiday is an amazing player, but his fantasy upside is limited as long as this Celtics roster is at full strength. That's been the case for the majority of the season, with Jrue scoring 40 or fewer fantasy points in 36 of 41 games this year. Most of those outliers were when players were sitting, showing how limited his ceiling is when everyone is around. He's also averaging fewer than 30 Y! points per game, and we need more than that from such an expensive player. The matchup is the nail in the coffin, with LA ranked Top 5 in defensive efficiency over the last month.

FORWARD

Lauri Markkanen, UTA at CHA ($38)

Utah has quietly been one of the best teams in the NBA this month, and Markkanen is the main reason why. The All-Star has at least 46 Yahoo points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging nearly 45 Y! points per game in that span. That surge is scary against the worst defense in the NBA, especially since Charlotte surrenders the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs. We saw Lauri average 19 points and 12 rebounds in their two matchups last season, which should be his floor since he shot just 31 percent in those games.

Brandon Miller, CHA vs. UTA ($19)

Let's keep stacking this Charlotte-Utah matchup! This should be the highest-scoring game on the docket, and this rookie is way too cheap with the way he's hooping. Miller has scored at least 37 Yahoo points in four of five fixtures since returning from an injury, stepping up since Charlotte traded away Terry Rozier. That should keep Miller's minutes, shot attempts and usage on the rise, especially since Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams are out as well. The matchup is the icing on the cake because Utah is allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SAS vs. MIN ($27)

It's difficult to understand why Johnson is coming off the bench for this lackluster roster, but it makes him impossible to trust in DFS. It's crushed KJ's confidence, and he's scored 11 or fewer Yahoo points in four of his last seven outings. He's also playing just 24 minutes a night in that span and can't be trusted against a terrifying matchup like the Timberwolves. Minnesota ranks first in points allowed and defensive efficiency!

CENTER

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at DAL (46)

Sabonis is not getting enough credit right now. The big man has recorded a triple-double in seven of his last 13 games, averaging 20.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists since December 1. Those numbers would tickle Nikola Jokic, and it's clear Sacramento wants to put him in that type of role. He should keep that momentum rolling against the Mavs, ranked 20th in points allowed and 21st in defensive efficiency. When they played earlier in the year, Sabonis collected 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists on 13-of-15 from the field!

Rudy Gobert, MIN at SAS ($31)

Gobert has been hovering around $30 all season, and it's hard to understand why. The French center is having a bounce-back year in Minnesota, averaging 37 Yahoo points per game. He's also established a 30-point floor, scoring at least 42 fantasy points in six of his last nine outings. Our favorite variable is this sensational matchup with San Antonio, sitting 25th in defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed. They also surrendered 100 fantasy points to Joel Embiid earlier in the week, and we saw Gobert gobble up nearly 50 Y! points in a matchup last month.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA at CHA ($16)

It's bizarre to see a breakout rookie shifted to the bench in his sophomore season, but that's what we have with Kessler. They've chosen to start John Collins over the second-year player, limiting Kessler to 22 minutes in his 25 games coming off the bench this year. He's also never scored more than 35 Y! points in any game coming off the pine, showcasing just how limited his ceiling is since the demotion. Facing the Hornets is a good way for him to bounce back, but we don't trust it since he had just 9.6 Y! points across 15 minutes in his most recent outing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.