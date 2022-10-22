NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is my first article of the new season! I'm happy I was assigned to write at the end of the week because we finally have some basketball to evaluate. Writing in the first few days can be difficult, but this is the best time to play. We're at the point where we understand what these rotations will look like, but the DFS prices haven't changed enough to react to those massive alterations. That has me ecstatic to break this slate down, so let's go ahead and get into it!

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, IND vs. DET ($36)

It's hard to understand why Hali remains below $40. This dude has been handed the keys to the car in Indiana, averaging 26.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists through the first two games. That's the stud we saw at the end of last season after the Domantas Sabonis trade, flirting with a 30 percent usage rate in this expanded role. He should keep that momentum rolling against Detroit, which ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency last season.

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. TOR ($17)

We all know Lowry was horrid in the 2021 playoff run, but that's not who this guy is. This former All-Star has been a $25 player throughout his career, collecting 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals on Friday. Those 40 fantasy points are more indicative of the guy we've seen in the past, and it makes Lowry an immense value at just $17. A revenge game against the team he spent a decade with is a dream, too, with Lowry collecting 39 Yahoo points in their one matchup last year.

Guard to Avoid

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS at ORL ($19)

I love Brogdon as a player, but it will be tough for him to produce all season long. The simple fact is there are too many cooks in Boston's kitchen. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown swallow up all of the usage, while Marcus Smart and Derrick White start ahead of him. That's left Brogdon playing fewer than 25 minutes in each of the first two games, averaging just 22.5 Yahoo points per game. That role is too shallow for a $20 player, and it's even scarier since Boston could blow out Orlando in this lopsided matchup.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. HOU ($58)

This play doesn't need much explanation. Giannis has been a Top-5 player in fantasy for years now, averaging nearly 60 fantasy points per game last season. That becomes even more enticing here because Giannis is asked to do more in the absence of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton. So it should be easy for Antetokounmpo to go off against the Rockets, ranked second in pace and dead-last in total defense last season. In their one meeting last year, Giannis finished with 41 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, if you needed any more incentive.

Santi Aldama, MEM at DAL ($13)

Someone in Memphis needed to step up with Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr both out, and it's been Aldama. The Spanish forward has started the first two games without those two, scoring at least 30 Y! points in both outings. More importantly, he's playing 35 minutes a night and stuffing the stat sheet at will. It's impossible to find a $13 player with that role, let alone one producing like this. Dallas does have a daunting defense, but their one weakness is their interior presence.

Forward to Avoid

Keegan Murray, SAC vs. LAC ($25)

What is with this pricing? Murray is priced ahead of guys like OG Anunoby, Jalen Green, Michael Porter, Desmond Bane and Alperen Sengun. This is obviously an overreaction from the preseason because Murray hasn't even played a game yet. The rookie figures to make his debut here, doing some conditioning after a bout with COVID. That means he'll likely be limited, and there's no reason he should be $25. Not to mention, the Clippers have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. OKC ($57)

It will be challenging to fit in Giannis and Jokic, but that's the best way to go. We have so much value that squeezing these two studs into your lineup will guarantee you 100-140 fantasy points. The Joker led the NBA with 60 Yahoo points per game last season, scoring at least 39 fantasy points in all but one outing. That's hard to fathom, but we're talking about the two-time reigning MVP. We certainly don't expect this weak Thunder frontcourt to slow him down, with Jokic scoring at least 51 Yahoo points in 12 of their last 15 matchups dating back to 2017.

Ivica Zubac, LAC at SAC ($19)

This Clippers roster is full of depth, but they don't have many options at center. That's leaving Zubac to feast down low, tallying 14 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks across 35 minutes in LA's opener. That absurd line is what we've seen when Zoo has received 30-35 minutes in the past, and we have to assume that'll continue with no center depth behind him. A matchup with Sacramento is sensational, too, with the Kings ranked 27th in defensive efficiency last year while surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. CLE ($20)

This is another bizarre price tag. Drummond is always a DFS stud when he's starting, but this dude has been relegated to bench duties for two years. Dre is actually behind Nikola Vucevic on the depth chart, playing just 33 minutes across the first two games. It's impossible for a $20 player to provide value if they're not even playing 20 minutes, and that simply won't happen with Vooch swallowing up all the center minutes. Facing Cleveland is concerning, too, with the Cavs surrendering the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing centers last season.

