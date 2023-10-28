NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The first few days of the NBA season have been fantastic. Sitting down and watching basketball on Friday night was amazing because it felt like every game came down to the wire. The overtime games in Chicago and San Antonio were awesome, but the Luka Doncic show in Dallas was something special. That's why we love the NBA. I can't wait to provide you guys with DFS content for the remainder of the season. With that in mind, let's dive into my first article of the new year!

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at TOR ($29)

I was shocked to see Maxey below $30. This guy was one of the stars of the opening week, carrying Philly's offense in the absence of James Harden. Maxey finished the Sixers' opener with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals en route to 54 Yahoo points. Don't expect him to necessarily duplicate that, but the big games should continue since he's the primary ball-handler with Harden sitting at home. Maxey should see 35-40 minutes, 20 shots and a 30 percent usage rate as long as Harden is out, making him an enticing play as long as he's this cheap.

Coby White, CHI at DET ($16)

White is looking like one of the early breakouts of the season in the opening week. This youngster is starting at point guard for Chicago, filling in for the injured Lonzo Ball. Through the first two games, White is averaging 31 Yahoo points across 35 minutes of action. That's the production you usually see from a $25 player, and it's clear Yahoo needs to adjust his salary. The matchup with Detroit is dandy, too, with the Pistons ranked 27th in defensive efficiency last season. That's all before you consider that Zach LaVine (back) might sit in the second half of a back-to-back.

Guard to Avoid

Jaden Ivey, DET vs. CHI ($20)

Ivey had a really impressive finish to his rookie campaign, but it'll be nearly impossible for him to duplicate that this season. What made him so good was that he was starting at PG in the absence of Cade Cunningham, but that's not the case anymore. In fact, Ivey has played just 17 and 23 minutes in the first two outings coming off the bench. That's scary since Cunningham is locked into 35 minutes and 15-20 shots, leaving Ivey with crumbs off the pine. As long as he's stuck in that type of role, this youngster should never be $20.

Forwards

Kevin Durant, PHX vs. UTA ($44)

Everyone was using Durant on Thursday, and that'll be the case once again here. Phoenix is projected to be without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, leaving KD to do everything in this offense. That means 35-40 minutes, 20-25 shots and a 35 percent usage rate could be in play. That's close to what we saw Thursday, when Durant dropped 53 Yahoo points. This is simply one of the most efficient players of all time, and he's impossible to fade in this type of expanded role. The matchup isn't scary either, as Utah was 23rd in total defense last year.

Scottie Barnes, TOR vs. PHI ($29)

It wasn't clear who the primary ball-handler would be in Toronto once Fred VanVleet left for Houston, but early indications tell us that it's Barnes. The versatile forward had 48 and 51 Yahoo points in his first two outings, recording a triple-double Friday night. That sort of upside is hard to overlook, especially since O.G. Anunoby will likely sit after getting injured Friday. Facing Philly is far from fantastic, but Barnes had 60 Yahoo points in their most recent matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Caleb Martin, MIA at MIN ($16)

Martin was a breakout star in last year's postseason, but that's an outlier stretch in what's been a mediocre career. This guy was barely getting off the bench during the regular season, and that looks like his role once again this year. Martin made just one shot across 19 minutes in the opener and was held out of Friday's loss entirely due to a knee issue. It would be hard to imagine him suiting up one day later, and even if he does, Martin likely won't crack 20 minutes as a bench player.

Centers

Jalen Duren, DET vs. CHI ($21)

This youngster looked dominant at times in his rookie season, and he's looked even better in the first two games of his sophomore campaign. Duren has scored 43 and 48 fantasy points in his first two games, combining for 31 points, 31 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks. There was some thought that James Wiseman, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley would steal some of his minutes, but Duren is destroying those guys along with his opponents right now. Chicago is far from a scary matchup too, possessing one of the oldest rosters in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman, MEM at WAS ($21)

It's sad how many injuries Memphis has suffered, but it's massive for Tillman's fantasy value. They were already missing Ja Morant to a suspension, but injuries to Steven Adams, Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke have crippled the frontcourt. That's guaranteed Tillman 30-35 minutes as a starter, and he's scored 36 and 49 Yahoo points in the first two outings. Those are ridiculous totals from a $21 player, but it's likely to continue since he's basically the team's only option at center right now. Washington might end up being the best matchup in DFS, too, surrendering 143 points in their first game of the season.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA at PHX ($26)

I avoided Kessler in all my season-long drafts, and that's looking like the right decision through the opening week. The signing of John Collins horrified me because Kessler has to battle Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk for minutes. Those concerns have been on full display, with Kessler failing to crack 22 minutes in either of the first two games. He's also got just 12 and 20 Yahoo points in those two outings, and Kessler can't be rostered at $26 until he regains a 30-minute role.

