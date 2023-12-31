NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 31

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We had value spread throughout yesterday's article, but Sunday is a much more traditional slate. There aren't the obvious affordable plays like Saturday, and it should be fun to construct lineups. We only have five games making up the main slate, though it should be interesting to break down. With that said, let's get started with the Pelicans' most valuable player.

Guards

Brandon Ingram, NOP vs. LAL ($32)

Ingram often gets overlooked with all of the NBA superstars right now, yet he's still one of the best options in the $30 range as he's averaging 38 Yahoo points this season. He's been even better of late at 44 Y! per game across his last six outings. The matchup isn't too shabby either as the Lakers are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing SGs. It's also a revenge game for BI with him producing at least 37 fantasy points in six of his last eight meetings with LA.

Grayson Allen, PHX vs. ORL ($13)

We're not that excited about Allen, but this valuation doesn't make any sense. It's always bizarre to see a fantasy average double the salary on Yahoo, with him posting 26 Yahoo points per game. Allen's recent form is even more ridiculous with at least 25 Y! from five straight fixtures while posting a 31-point average during that span. That's all you can ask for from a $13 player, and he should get all the opportunities he can handle with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal swallowing up all the tough defensive assignments.

Guard to Avoid

Cam Thomas, BKN at OKC ($28)

Thomas is one of the league's best scorers, but he's losing faith in Brooklyn right now. The volume shooter has seen his minutes drop in four straight, and it's been announced he'll be shifted to the bench for the time being. That's horrifying since Cam has registered 18 and 10 Yahoo points in his two most recent outings while only logging 12 minutes in his last appearance. You need 35 fantasy points to be a good value at $28, and it's hard to imagine Thomas getting anywhere near that in this diminished role. Not to mention, OKC ranks third in defensive efficiency.

Forwards

Jayson Tatum, BOS at SAS ($43)

We always love using superstar players against San Antonio as the club ranked last in every defensive metric last season and currently sit 25th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed. They're also surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs, which is scary since Tatum is one of the best in the game. The All-Star has scored at least 40 Yahoo points in 10 consecutive outings while posting a 47-point average. That's not far off of Tatum's season mark of 46, making him the safest play in this sensational matchup versus the Spurs.

Keegan Murray, SAC at MEM ($20)

This represents another surprising salary. There's no doubt Murray is a volatile player, but he shouldn't be $20. The sophomore is averaging 29 Yahoo points this year and flashed 66-point upside only a few weeks ago. What we love is Murray's role as he's averaging 33 minutes and 14 shots across his last 10 appearances. A sharpshooter like this should be $25 in that type of role, and we have to assume he's improving every time he steps on the floor.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM vs. SAC ($19)

Aldama did an amazing job filling in when the Grizzlies were shorthanded, but that's not the case anymore. Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Xavier Tillman have all returned the last week to shift Aldama back to bench duties. Those returns have led to him registered no more than 21 Yahoo points across nine straight. Aldama's also playing fewer than 20 minutes a night over that stretch and simply isn't a major part of the rotation anymore. All of that makes this $19 salary inflated, and we don't want to use him until he's more affordable or in a bigger role.

Center

Anthony Davis, LAL at NOP ($50)

Not enough people are talking about how ridiculous Davis has been this season. The All-Star is averaging over 54 Yahoo points and enters Sunday with at least 51 Y! points in 14 consecutive outings. That doesn't even include his historic ISL Championship game where he went off for 41 points, 20 points, five assists and four blocks. AD is simply playing some of the best basketball in the NBA and is worth whatever salary Yahoo rewards him with. A revenge game with New Orleans only adds to his intrigue as he scored at least 54 fantasy points in all four of their matchups last year.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr, ORL at PHX ($22)

Carter has been a great center at times, though he's struggling to get going in his return from injury. The big man just came back last week and has logged no more than 23 minutes in all five games. Carter's production is more alarming as he's scored fewer than 19 Yahoo points in all. We know he'll get better, but it's clear he's losing opportunities to Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner. Carter's also a much less significant part of the Orlando offense with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner developing, making him a tough sell at over $20.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.