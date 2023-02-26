NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is the first Sunday in six months where the NBA hasn't had to compete with the NFL, and they've given us a lot of games to talk about. While we do have nine in total, only four make up the main slate beginning at 7 p.m. EST. A couple of the worst defenses will be in action along with some players in phenomenal spots. With that in mind, let's get started with the hottest shooter in the NBA right now.

Guards

Damian Lillard, POR vs. HOU ($47)

Lillard was rested Thursday because of some traveling issues, but he should be at full strength in this spot. That's scary for Houston with the way he's been playing having scored at least 41 Yahoo points in 19 of his last 20 games. Dame's also averaging 54 Y! points during that span, and should be asked to do even more with Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic expected to miss out. That'd make him a worthy play against anyone, but he faces a Rockets team that allows the most fantasy points to opposing PGs. That's clear when you see Lillard has dropped at least 46 fantasy points in seven of their last eight meetings.

Jordan Poole, GSW vs. MIN ($30)

Poole has been a revelation filling in for Stephen Curry this season, and he's an elite fantasy option as long as the star remains on the sidelines. With Curry out this year, Poole is averaging nearly 40 Yahoo points per game. That boost in production is no surprise since he's receiving a massive uptick in minutes, shot attempts, assists and usage. If Poole sees that expanded role against Minnesota, he should throttle the T'Wolves as they sit fourth in pace and 20th in total defense while surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Guard to Avoid

Shaedon Sharpe, POR vs. HOU ($14)

We'd probably have Sharpe as a recommendation if Thursday's game played out as expected, but it's clear Portland doesn't trust him. With Lillard, Simons, Nurkic and Jerami Grant all sitting on Thursday, Sharpe only logged 22 minutes in a reserve role. That's hard to believe, but it's particularly scary since we expect at least two of those players to return here. The matchup with Houston is brilliant, but we can't imagine Sharpe getting more than 20 minutes with Dame and Grant back in the fold.

Forwards

Luguentz Dort, OKC vs. SAC ($17)

Dort is far from exciting, but the defensive stopper shouldn't be this undervalued. Before getting injured, he averaged 26 Yahoo points across 30 minutes a night through his first 44 outings. That alone is amazing from such an affordable player, but it looks even better when you see Dort produced 33 and 34 Yahoo points in his two most recent appearances. He's also got at least 26 Y! in four of five since comingback, and should slice right through Sacramento ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency and 24th in points allowed. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, Dort should be at least $20.

Jae'Sean Tate, HOU at POR ($11)

It's strange to say that a forward is the primary ball-handler in an offense, but that's what we have with Tate right now. He's being asked to handle point guard duties with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter both injured, which provides some massive fantasy value. That led to Tate totaling 29 Y! points across 28 minutes in the first game back from the break, which is just shy of his average of 26 from last season. That's all you can ask for from such a value player, particularly since he faces a Portland team sitting 27th in defensive efficiency ratings. Tate also isn't dependent on whether those guards play because we expect him to start and go 30 minutes no matter what.

Forward to Avoid

Harrison Barnes, SAC at OKC ($16)

Barnes is a solid role player for the Kings, but his fantasy value isn't great of late. The former Warrior represents the fourth option in this starting lineup, ceding touches to Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. That's led to Barnes posting 23 or fewer fantasy points in seven of his last eight games. He's also failed to crack 19 Y! in six of those while doing nothing outside of scoring. Barnes also really struggled in his last meeting with OKC with only 15 Y! despite playing 39 minutes.

Centers

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at OKC ($41)

Sabonis is one of the best players in fantasy, and it feels like the DFS sites don't respect that. The big man has registered at least 37 Yahoo points in 34 of his last 37 games with averages of 20 points, 13.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game during that span. That stat-stuffing makes Sabonis one of the most reliable options out there, and he could hit a triple-double against the Thunder as they rank 21st in points allowed while allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing centers. And in their last four meetings, Sabonis has averaged 55 Y!.

Mason Plumlee, LAC at DEN ($24)

If Ivica Zubac is out again, Plumlee represents one of the top values of the day. He got the start on Friday and finished with 27 Yahoo points across 25 minutes. That's what we've seen from Plumlee all year as he's averaged 32 Y! in 56 games with Charlotte. The move to LA has hurt his role and salary. But as long as Zubac is sidelined, Plumlee should return to the stud we saw before. The Clippers need him to log big minutes opposite Nikola Jokic, which is also great since the Joker is one of the NBA's worst defensive centers.

Center to Avoid

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. LAC ($58)

This might be my silliest fade of the season but bear with me here. You need at least 60-70 Yahoo points for Jokic to provide value in this spot. And while he's been doing that regularly, this is a tough spot for him to reach that. The Clippers list a Top-10 D in every metric, and it's one of the few teams Joker has struggled with. The MVP is averaging 42 Y! points per game in their two matchups this year, and that'd be a disastrous total from someone at $58. Players like Lillard, De'Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Edwards are in much better spots, and they boast similar upside to Jokic at a fraction of the salary.

