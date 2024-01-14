NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Yesterday's slate was awesome with eight games happening at night, but we're looking at just five games here. We only have four to discuss, though, because Indiana and Denver play during the day. The reason for the short card is that we have nearly every team playing on Monday. We still have four fun games to talk about, though, so let's get started with one of the best guards in the NBA!

Guards

Devin Booker, PHX at POR ($43)

We are worried about Phoenix pummelling Portland, but Booker could go off in just 30 minutes. He's taken over as the Suns starting PG this season, scoring at least 36 Yahoo points in 26 of 29 games. We love that floor paired with his 45-point average, and he should have another terrific outing against the Trail Blazers. Portland is surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing guards, with DB dropping 38 or more Yahoo points in five of their six matchups since the start of last season.

Duncan Robinson, MIA vs. CHA ($11)

This Miami roster can't stay healthy, but it should keep D-Rob in as one of their primary playmakers. This guy used to be just a scorer, but he's taken his game to another level with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry all nicked up. That's led to Robinson scoring at least 31 Y! points in two of his last three games, playing 41 minutes in his most recent outings. That's no surprise since he has a 27-point average in his 17 starts this season, and we definitely want to use him against a Charlotte team that sits 29th in defensive efficiency. We didn't even mention that D-Rob has at least 33 Y! points in all three of their matchups this year.

Guard to Avoid

Malcolm Brogdon, POR vs. PHX ($27)

The results from Portland have been pathetic since they moved Brogdon to the bench, but that's what happens to rebuilding teams. Scoot Henderson is starting ahead of Brogdon now, and it's taken away all of Brogdon's fantasy value. The former starter has 19 or fewer Yahoo points in five of his last six games, generating a 13-point average across 19 minutes a night. We wouldn't even use a minimum-priced player in that type of role, and we can't trust Brogdon until he's starting or on a new team.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. SAC ($60)

There's a ton of uncertainty on this slate, but Giannis is not part of that. There haven't been many more consistent players over the last two months, scoring at least 43 Yahoo points in 27 consecutive outings. He's also got at least 55 Yahoo points in 22 of those, generating a 61-point average in that span. That's one of the highest totals in the NBA, and it should continue against the Kings. Sacramento sits 21st in total defense, with Giannis collecting 46 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in their most recent matchup.

Jabari Walker, POR vs. PHX ($12)

It's hard to get excited about anything in Portland, but Walker has been a pleasant surprise off of their bench. What's allowed him to succeed is the Deandre Ayton injury, with Walker scoring at least 26 Yahoo points in four of the last seven games he's finished. We've also seen Walker flash 36 and 41 Y! points in two of his last four fixtures and should see more work with Portland's season spiraling down the drain. Facing Phoenix can be challenging, but Walker shouldn't have any limitations, even if this game is a blowout.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. SAC ($27)

We ironically had Middleton as a recommendation yesterday, but we're going to flip the switch here. The key word in that first sentence is yesterday because Milwaukee is hesitant to play Mid in back-to-back sets. He's only suited up once in the second half of a B2B all season, playing just 15 minutes and sitting the second half of that second game. Having him sit half the game would be the worst-case scenario since he'd be active, so we just want to avoid him altogether with that uncertainty.

Centers

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. CHA ($40)

Adebayo is one of the most underrated superstars in the NBA. This big man does everything for Miami, scoring at least 35 Yahoo points in 20 of the last 22 games he's finished. Bam is also averaging 45 Yahoo points per game in that span, seeing a massive bump in usage with so many injuries in Miami. The best part of this is the matchup with Charlotte, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing big men. That was on full display when Bam dropped 47 Y! points in their one matchup earlier in the year.

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. LAC ($25)

It's hard to understand why Gobert remains in this price range. He's been below $30 for most of the season, and it makes no sense. This guy was $35 when he was the Defensive Player of the Year in Utah, and he's returned to that stud this year. The big man has 47 and 43 Yahoo points in his two most recent outings and is posting a 36-point average for the season. That's all you can ask for from a $25 player, and the center position is one spot you can exploit this LA team. That's crystal clear when you see that Gobert is averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game against them across their last eight matchups.

Center to Avoid

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX at POR ($27)

Nurk is a great player, but it's going to be tough to trust him in DFS when this roster is at full health. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are all healthy right now, limiting Nurkic's usage on the offensive end. That's limited Nurk to 26 or fewer fantasy points in four of his last five fixtures, attempting eight shots or less in five of his last six outings. That limited usage is horrifying when examining the game script because Phoenix is a massive favorite against this pitiful Portland team.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.