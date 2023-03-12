NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is a frustrating slate to evaluate ahead of time. I actually wanted to target some Thunder players, but they're playing the second half of a back-to-back set. That means we have no idea who will suit up for them, which is frustrating because they play the worst defense in the NBA. So, while we won't write up any recommendations from OKC, don't forget about using those guys in this magical matchup with the Spurs!

Guards

Damian Lillard, POR at NOP ($49)

Portland's playoff lives are hanging on a thread, but Lillard is making that thread as thick as possible. The All-Star guard has been the leading scorer in the NBA over the last month, averaging 36.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists across his last 28 games. He's also scored at least 41 Yahoo points in all but one of those, flirting with a 60-point average in that span. The Pelicans used to be a pitiful matchup, but this team allows nearly 120 points per game in their current 9-26 run. Dame has played them five times over the last three years, averaging over 58 Y! points per game.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. WAS ($22)

Maxey had a rough stretch when he was relegated to bench duties, but this young guard had been rolling since his reinsertion into the starting lineup. The promotion has allowed Maxey to score at least 32 Yahoo points in five of his last six games while generating a 35-point average in that span. That's all you can ask for from a player in this price range, and it should continue with Washington ranked 21st in defensive efficiency ratings. In their last three matchups, Maxey has amassed 35, 43 and 45 Yahoo points.

Guard to Avoid

Malaki Branham, SAS vs. OKC ($13)

Branham was massive when this roster was shorthanded, but he will be tough to trust with everyone playing right now. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones all returned over the last two weeks, forcing Branham into a 25-minute role. That's led to Malaki failing to crack 26 Yahoo points in five straight fixtures, totaling a 19-point average in that span. The ticker is pointing in the wrong direction for Branham right now, and it's possible he will lose the starting PG job to Jones if it keeps trending this way.

Forwards

Julius Randle, NYK at LAL ($42)

Many people have bad-mouthed Randle throughout his career, but this All-Star has quieted those skeptics with a career season. The big man has scored at least 38 Yahoo points in 42 of his last 44 games. He's also posting a 48-point average in that span, seeing one of the largest workloads in the NBA. Randle is attempting 20 shots while playing 38 minutes a night in that span, and both of those could bump here with Jalen Brunson expected to miss this game. A revenge matchup with the Lakers is the icing on the cake, with LA ranked second in pace and 23rd in total defense. Julius has scored at least 42 Y! points in each of their last five meetings, en route to a 50-point average.

Cam Reddish, POR at NOP ($16)

Reddish was a coveted prospect coming out of college, but he's been passed from team to team early in his career. It appears he's found a home in Portland, though, starting at SF for the Blazers. They're giving him everything he can handle too, with Reddish playing at least 33 minutes in five straight games. Cam has also compiled a 30-point average in that span, an absurd average from such an affordable player.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. WAS ($20)

It's sad that Harris has become an ancillary piece in this offense. It's no fault of Toby, though, because James Harden, Joel Embiid and Maxey swallow up all of the usage on this team. That's left Harris with crumbs, scoring 25 or fewer fantasy points in 10 of his last 13 games. Two of those upside games came when this roster was shorthanded, and Harris is clearly a role player when this roster is at full health. Washington is a rough matchup for forwards, too, allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to them this year.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. NYK ($49)

Davis just had one of his worst games of the season on Friday, but this guy has been unstoppable over the last two weeks. What's made him so valuable is the fact that he's doing everything in the absence of LeBron James. AD leads the team with a 34 percent usage rate with LBJ sidelined, averaging 1.6 Y! points per minute in those circumstances. That allowed AD to score at least 48 Yahoo points in six of eight games before that rare stinker on Friday, scoring 58 or more fantasy points in four of his last five outings. One of those upside games could be in play against NY, with Davis averaging 53 Y! points per game in their last two meetings.

Zach Collins, SAS vs. OKC ($20)

Collins was ejected in the Spurs most recent game, but he was on his way to another great fantasy line. The big man has been starting at center since Jakob Poeltl was traded, scoring at least 28 Yahoo points in eight of the last nine games he's finished. He was just a few fantasy points shy in that ejection on Friday, posting a 34-point average in this expanded role. That's a tantalizing total from a $20 player, and we obviously don't mind that he faces an Oklahoma City team allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Jusuf Nurkic, POR at NOP ($19)

Nurkic will be a good value in a week or two, but we can't trust him until we know his minutes restriction is lifted. The big man missed over a month because of a calf issue and has only played 43 total minutes in his first two games back. That means it's unlikely that he'll play more than 25 minutes here, and it's going to be tough for a player in this price range to provide value with this diminished role.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.