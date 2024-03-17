NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

These slates have been chaotic of late, and they're only going to get crazier as the season closes. We have a bizarre combination of tanking teams and anomalous injury reports, making the DFS waters as murky as ever. That gives an advantage to anyone who follows the news closely because there's value that opens up on every slate. Most of the players in this article are stepping up because of injuries, and that'll remain a major theme for the final three weeks.

Guards

Dejounte Murray, ATL at LAC ($43)

It's difficult to fade Murray right now. This Atlanta roster has been annihilated by injuries, losing Trae Young, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu. They also have Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic on the injury report, though Murray is happy to carry the load. All of those absences have led to him scoring at least 40 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 games while posting a 48-point average during that span. That's no surprise with how shorthanded they are, and we saw Dejounte post similar numbers in a comparable role with San Antonio. Facing the Clippers is concerning, though he's posted at least 37 Y! points in their last two matchups.

Cam Thomas, BKN at SAS ($25)

We had Thomas in this section Saturday, and we're going back to him for all the same reasons. He's taken over this offense since Kevin Ollie was hired as the head coach while attempting at least 19 shots in three of four games since returning from injury. Thomas has also produced at least 36 Yahoo points in all of those and is clearly loving life without Spencer Dinwiddie. A matchup with San Antonio is sensational as the team surrenders the most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Guard to Avoid

Tyus Jones, WAS vs. BOS ($24)

Jones is enjoying a breakout season as the Wizards starting point guard, though things are headed in the wrong direction. What's bizarre is that this falloff correlates with a Jordan Poole demotion to the bench. That might sound peculiar, but Poole has been posting a usage rate north of 30 percent since that switch. That's led to Jones registering 27 or fewer Yahoo points from eight of his last 11 outings while only logging 23 minutes in three. That's scary against a team like Boston, who are ranked second in defensive efficiency and fifth in points allowed. The Celtics are also expected to easily take care of the Wizards, and that may further limit Jones' court time.

Forwards

Kawhi Leonard, LAC vs. ATL ($45)

We thought Kawhi might miss some action after suffering back spasms a few days ago, though he looked as good as ever in his first game back. The former Finals MVP has produced at least 32 Yahoo points in 42 of the last 44 matchups he's finished while averaging 44 Yahoo points. That floor is fantastic, and it makes Leonard impossible to fade against Atlanta's atrocious defense. The Hawks rank 27th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed while giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing forwards. That's crystal clear when you see Kawhi has at least 46 Y! in five straight matchups against ATL.

Paolo Banchero, ORL vs. TOR ($41)

Banchero was the top pick in last year's draft for a reason, and he's showing why in a breakout campaign. Orlando's leading scorer has taken over the offense averaging 40 Yahoo points per game. And he's been even better of late posting a 43-point average across 38 outings. The step into superstardom makes Banchero a tantalizing option against Toronto, who sit 26th in defensive efficiency since the All-Star break. We also don't mind he's scored at least 36 Y! in three of his last four head-to-heads with the Raptors.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SAS vs. BKN ($26)

Johnson has been a good player at times this season, though this valuation is ridiculous. He's sitting in the same salary range as some borderline All-Stars, but he's still a bench player for one of the NBA's worst teams. Since being shifted to the pine, Johnson is averaging 25 Y! points across 27 minutes a night. That's a horrible total from such an expensive player, and an individual matchup against Mikal Bridges won't make things any easier.

Centers

Kelly Olynyk, TOR at ORL ($22)

Olynyk has always been a fantastic fantasy producer when given the opportunity, and he definitely has that right now. The Raptors traded away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam earlier in the year, but they're also missing Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. That has hurt this roster, yet that's left Olynyk with a 35-minute role as the starting center. That's led to him posting at least 33 Yahoo points from four of his last six fixtures. We saw Olynyk average nearly 35 Y! as a starter last year, and he needs to be closer to $30 in this expanded role.

Al Horford, BOS vs. WAS ($19)

Big Al is the definition of a consummate professional because he's been phenomenal when filling in for Kristaps Porzingis this season. The latter has missed four straight games, moving Horford into the starting lineup. And he's responded with at least 29 Y! points in five of his last six starts while posting a 35-point average in this new role. That's the All-Star we saw in the past and there's no way the Wizards slow Horford down as they rank last in points allowed and defensive efficiency while starting Kyle Kuzma at center.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SAS vs. BKN ($20)

Collins was superb when he was filling in for Victor Wembanyama, though a shift to the Spurs' bench makes him impossible to trust in DFS. In his last 28 games on the second unit, he's averaging 18 Yahoo points across 18 minutes a night. That means Collins should be a minimum-salaried player, especially since he has to oppose a defensive stud like Nic Claxton. And when he went up against the Nets last month, he only collected 2.7 Y!.

