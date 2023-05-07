NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

I can't wait for Sunday's slate. We have two Game 4s to discuss, and both are swing games. Both series sit at 2-1, with Philly and Phoenix looking to even it up. That makes this a must-win for those teams because going down 3-1 and heading on the road is a recipe for disaster. We have a feeling both will pull out home victories, but let's concentrate on the DFS.

Guards

Devin Booker, PHX vs. DEN ($45)

It was tough to fade Booker before Chris Paul got injured, but it's impossible now. That's made him the primary ball-handler, which is scary since he's averaging 43 minutes and 25 shots across his last seven outings. That massive role has allowed DB to score at least 47 fantasy points in all of those while generating a 62-point average. He racked up 47 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals in a must-win during Game 3 and did that damage with only 25 shots. You better believe Booker's in line for 25-30 shots and another 45 minutes on Sunday.

Jamal Murray, DEN at PHX ($33)

Something about the postseason raises Murray's game as he's averaging 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals across the last two playoffs. That's 26 games of dominance, with the bubble superstar recording at least 49 Yahoo points in five of the last eight games. Murray's also had his way with Phoenix over recent years with at least 39 Y! points over nine of their last 12 matchups.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS at PHI ($19)

White was one of the most valuable players for the team over the final month, but his role isn't the same when the roster is at full health. That massive stretch bumped up his salary, and it's simply too high with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum doing everything for this offense. That's terrifying since Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are swallowing up ball-handling duties, leaving White with 23 or fewer fantasy points in six of his last seven games. That poor run is less surprising when considering the matchup, with the Sixers surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing guards.

Forwards

Kevin Durant, PHX vs. DEN ($43)

Durant hasn't played particularly well in the last two games, but still managed 66 and 44 Yahoo points. That shows how great the former MVP can be, with him producing at least 41 Yahoo points in nine straight outings. This mini two-game "slump" where he's averaging 55 Y! on 38 percent from the field and 18 percent from three-point range is likely his floor from here on out because Durant is a 50-40-90 player. He's still averaging 44 minutes and 29 shots over this stretch, and it'd be scary to see what he could do if the shooting comes around. Durant has destroyed Denver all year with at least 42 fantasy points in all five of their meetings.

Aaron Gordon, DEN at PHX ($24)

Gordon is the third option in the Nuggets' offense, but he's significantly undervalued. The forward averaged nearly 30 Yahoo points during the regular season and is locked into a 40-minute role to guard KD. That's led to AG posting some of his best games against the Suns where he averaged 34 Y! points across 36 minutes a night across six head-to-heads. That's all you need from such an affordable player, and Gordon should get plenty of opportunities with Jokic and Murray covering so much attention.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. BOS ($21)

Toby is a fantastic player, but he's nothing more than a role player when James Harden and Joel Embiid are healthy. Having those two in the lineup has forced Harris into the corner on most possessions and he's only averaged 26 Yahoo points when both stars are starting. He's also coming off a 13-point dud in Game 3 while averaging just 21 Y! points from his seven meetings with the Celtics this season. That's been an issue for many forwards as Boston's ranked Top-5 in almost every defensive metric.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN at PHX ($54)

It's nearly impossible to fit in all of these superstars, but it's even more challenging to avoid Jokic. The two-time MVP went off for 28 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in Friday's defeat. That's a good indicator of how amazing Jokic has been by leading the NBA with nearly 60 Yahoo points per game during the regular season. The individual matchup against Deandre Ayton is terrific with Joker averaging 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10.2 assists in his five matchups with the Suns this year. He's also logging 40-plus minutes and is simply the safest option with such a robust role.

Al Horford, BOS at PHI ($21)

We haven't mentioned too many value players, but Big Al is one of the best bargains on this slate. The veteran always steps up in the postseason as he's averaged 13 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over 155 games. That comes out to a 33-point average, which is the exact same average he's managed over his last four outings. The bump in playing time really adds to Horford's value, and they need him out there to defend Joel Embiid. He's scored at least 27 fantasy points in four of his last five meetings with the Sixers, which is sensational from a player in this salary range.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, PHX vs. DEN ($23)

Why did the Suns sign Ayton to an extension? We all know he's talented, but there's clearly something going on between him and the Suns. The big man was actually benched in Game 3 for Jock Landale and finished with 16 Yahoo points across 26 minutes. That's no outlier with Ayton managing 28 or fewer fantasy points in seven of his last nine appearances. This offense is strictly run through KD and Booker, leaving Ayton with crumbs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.