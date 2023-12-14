NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA continues its busy week with seven more games Thursday. It's a very appealing slate, which includes a matchup between the Kings and Thunder. As we look to attack the DFS slate on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at SAC ($52): Gilgeous-Alexander has helped the Thunder produce one of the best records in the Western Conference. He continues to churn out valuable stat lines, averaging 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. After shooting 51.0 percent from the field last season, he is shooting 55.0 percent this season. Both the Thunder and the Kings rank inside the top-11 in the league in pace of play, so Gilgeous-Alexander should have plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet again.

Collin Sexton, UTA at POR ($15): The Jazz are hurting at guard right now. Jordan Clarkson (hamstring) has been ruled out for at least two weeks and Keyonte George (foot) will miss at least the next two games. With George playing just four minutes Wednesday before suffering his injury, Sexton scored 39.3 Yahoo points over 30 minutes against the Knicks. Expect him to remain in an expanded role for this matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Reggie Jackson, DEN vs. BKN ($20): With Jamal Murray sidelined Tuesday against the Bulls, Jackson scored 34.4 Yahoo points over 32 minutes. When Murray has been out, Jackson has stepped in admirably. However, Murray is listed as probable for this matchup, so his impending return should shift Jackson back to a limited role off the bench.

FORWARD

Kawhi Leonard, LAC vs. GS ($36): In one of the more improbable scenarios of the early going, Leonard has yet to miss a game for the Clippers. They haven't been limiting his playing time, either, with him averaging 35 minutes per game. He has averaged 41.0 Yahoo points per game and has the potential to thrive against a Warriors team that will be missing their defensive anchor in Draymond Green (suspension).

Jonathan Kuminga, GS at LAC ($10): Kuminga is inconsistent, which is probably why he has a minimum salary. However, he has scored at least 25.2 Yahoo points in back-to-back games. The Warriors will likely ask him to play more with Green out, so he could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS vs. CLE ($19): Now that Kristaps Porzingis is back, the Celtics can go back to their original plan of playing Horford limited minutes off the bench to keep him heathy for the playoffs. He logged just 22 minutes versus the Cavaliers on Tuesday, producing two points and five rebounds. Expect him to fill a similar role in this rematch.

CENTER

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. BKN ($59): Jokic was well on his way to another terrific stat before he was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's battle with the Bulls. It was a questionable ejection for arguing with the referee, especially since he was only given one technical foul. Look for him to bounce back in a big way at home, where he has averaged 31.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

Orlando Robinson, MIA vs. CHI ($13): Bam Adebayo (hip) remains without a timeline for a return. Robinson has started each of the last five games with him out, averaging 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists along the way. The Bulls have given up the fifth-most rebounds per game in the league, setting Robinson up with the potential to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA at POR ($22): Kessler made his return from a foot injury to face the Knicks on Wednesday. The Jazz brought him off the bench, which contributed to him only playing 23 minutes. After he showed so much promise last season, he has bounced between the starting lineup and the bench this season, averaging only 25 minutes per game. His inconsistent playing time makes him a risky option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.