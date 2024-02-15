NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday marks the final night of games before the All-Star break. There will only be six teams in action, which doesn't leave us with a ton of options on Yahoo. Let's highlight some of the top players to target for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Stephen Curry, GS at UTA ($39): The Warriors suffered a tough loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, but it sure wasn't Curry's fault. He scored 41 points, shooting 15-for-31 from the field and 9-for-19 from behind the arc. When he faced the Jazz earlier this week, he scored 58.2 Yahoo points. Expect him to have a high floor again.

Brandin Podziemski, GS at UTA ($18): Podziemski also stood out against the Clippers, scoring 47.4 Yahoo points across 32 minutes. Over his last eight games, he has scored at least 32.7 Yahoo points five times. The Jazz have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving Podziemski with the potential to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS at UTA ($21): Thompson had another rough night from the field Wednesday, including going 1-for-9 from behind the arc. Over his last 12 games, he is shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from behind the arc. Podziemski has a cheaper salary, so there's no need to take a chance on Thompson having a breakout performance.

FORWARD

GG Jackson II, MEM vs. MIL ($19): Jackson was inactive for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans after violating a team rule. He returned Wednesday, producing 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks off the bench. With averages of 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last five games. Jackson is someone to strongly consider.

Andrew Wiggins, GS at UTA ($16): While Wiggins' overall numbers for the season have been disappointing, he has shown signs of turning things around. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He logged 29 minutes per game during that span, compared to his season average of 27 minutes. With the Jazz struggling on the defensive end, Wiggins is yet another member of the Warriors who could provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Jerami Grant, POR vs. MIN ($27): Given his averages of 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, Grant is largely dependent on his scoring production to be worth rostering in DFS. That's worrisome for a matchup against a Timberwolves team that has the best defensive rating in the league. When he faced them Tuesday, he was held to 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field.

CENTER

Deandre Ayton, POR vs. MIN ($23): Ayton has come alive lately, scoring at least 39.7 Yahoo points in seven of his last nine games. Although Rudy Gobert is a tough matchup, Ayton scored 42.7 Yahoo points against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. His salary is low enough to make him worth taking a chance on in tournament play.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. GS ($18): Kessler has started all three games since the Jazz traded away Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji. In each of those games, he scored at least 28.9 Yahoo points. It's important to note that he averaged 27 minutes during that span, compared to his season average of 23 minutes per game. Combine the added playing time with his shot-blocking prowess and he is worth targeting for those looking to spend down at the center position.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at MEM ($25): This is not a great spot to feel confident about Lopez in DFS. Over the last four games, he has only provided 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds. This is also the third game in four nights for the Bucks, who will be facing a short-handed Grizzlies squad. If they race out to be a big lead early, we might not see much of Lopez in the fourth quarter.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.